Harwood Cross-Country Runner
The four-year standout was the picture of consistency throughout the season as the Highlanders' reliable No. 2 racer. She excelled early during meets at Essex (20:57), Randolph (20:37), Burlington (20:37) and Manchester (20:34). Zetterstrom placed 18th at the Maine Festival of Champions in 19:54 before finishing third at the Harwood Invitational in 21:02. She placed runner-up at NVAC Mountain Division Championships (21:28) and wound up fourth the next week at Mount Mansfield (19:47). Zetterstrom helped HU lock up its 11th state crown in 13 years by placing third in Thetford (20:50). She set a personal record of 19:29 at the Meet of Champions and placed 50th at New England Championships (21:05).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.