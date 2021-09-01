Spaulding Junior
Boys Golf
The three-year Crimson Tide standout earned a share of medalist honors Monday by firing a 40 at West Bolton Country Club during the first match of the season. He helped his team stay in contention against defending Division I champ CVU, which held off the Tide by seven strokes. Dylan Bachand (44), Ned McCarthy (47), and Kieran McNamara (49) also stepped up, allowing second-place Spaulding to edge Mount Mansfield by three shots. Last year Lamberti fired a 93 at Sectionals to help Spaulding post a team score of 346. The following week he shot an 87 at state championships, where his team placed sixth with a 362. Lamberti and the Tide will return to action Thursday at St. Johnsbury Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.