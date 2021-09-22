Spaulding Field Hockey
Junior Forward
Bevins didn't need any time to shake off the rust while leading the Crimson Tide to three victories and a tie at the start of the season. She set up Hannah King for the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over St. Johnsbury and then scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Harwood. Bevins recorded a hat trick during a 6-0 victory over Milton before recording the opening goal during a 2-2 tie with U-32. Spaulding (3-0-1) is one of the top-ranked teams in Division II and will attempt to continue its unbeaten streak during Wednesday's 4 p.m. home game against Lyndon.
