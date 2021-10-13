Paine Mountain Girls Soccer
Junior Forward
Dupere showcased high-level field vision and a polished finishing touch while helping her 6-3 team climb up the Division III rankings. She assisted Naveda Orton's opening goal and then set up Alexis Spencer for two second-half strikes during a 4-1 victory over defending Division II champ U-32. Three days later she scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Lake Region. Earlier in the season she scored four times in a 6-2 win over Lamoille and contributed a hat trick in a 9-0 romp over Twinfield. Dupere heads into Wednesday's match at Thetford with 17 goals and four assists this season.
