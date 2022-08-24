Smart
Montpelier long-distance runner Avery Smart stands in the infield Friday after winning the 1500-meter title in 4 minutes, 14.4 seconds during the Division II state championship in Burlington.

 Photo by James Biggam

Montpelier Senior Runner

The 17-year-old defended his crown last Thursday with a thrilling victory at the Berlin Pond 5-Miler. Smart crossed the line in 27 minutes, 8 seconds to hold off runner-up Alex Gottlieb (27:23) and third-place finisher Samuel Schindel (28:46). Smart followed up his Berlin Pond title from 2021, when he posted a winning time of 27:29 to edge second-place racer Neal Graves (27:55). Last May the Solons standout placed first out of 757 athletes at the Vermont Corporate Cup 5K competition, prevailing by 39 seconds with a time of 16:07. Smart will lead the Montpelier cross country team this fall.

