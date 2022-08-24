Montpelier Senior Runner
The 17-year-old defended his crown last Thursday with a thrilling victory at the Berlin Pond 5-Miler. Smart crossed the line in 27 minutes, 8 seconds to hold off runner-up Alex Gottlieb (27:23) and third-place finisher Samuel Schindel (28:46). Smart followed up his Berlin Pond title from 2021, when he posted a winning time of 27:29 to edge second-place racer Neal Graves (27:55). Last May the Solons standout placed first out of 757 athletes at the Vermont Corporate Cup 5K competition, prevailing by 39 seconds with a time of 16:07. Smart will lead the Montpelier cross country team this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.