Montpelier Track and Field
Junior Distance Runner
The rising star excelled for the Solons on the track and used an off-day from high school practice to turn some heads at one of the biggest road running races in Vermont. Smart continued his varsity success by anchoring the winning squad in the 4x1,600-meter relay during the BFA-St. Albans/South Burlington Relays at the Collins-Perley Sports Center. He teamed up with Luke Murphy, Jay Borland and Ezra Merrill-Triplett to record a time of 22 minutes, 26.05 seconds, which was good enough to hold off runner-up St. Johnsbury by over 30 seconds. Last Thursday Smart placed first out 757 runners in the Vermont Corporate Cup with a 5-kilometer time of 16:07. Smart became one of the youngest winners of the popular event, beating the runner-up by 39 seconds. He also finished third out of 34 racers in the 3,000 at the Burlington Invitational in 9:09.48.
