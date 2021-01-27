Harwood Junior
The reigning Times Argus Runner of the Year made an impressive transition to the Nordic ski season by earning four top-five finishes during Vermont Cup races. Competing for the Mansfield Nordic Club, Thurston placed fourth out of 35th finishers to kick off the season during an 8.8-kilometer classic race at the Craftsbury Rodrigues Cup. She finished behind a trio of former NCAA All-Americans. Thurston finished second and fifth during a pair of sprints Saturday at the Prospect Mountain Vermont Cup. The 17-year-old placed first out of 26 racers Sunday during a Vermont Cup 10-kilometer classic event. Next week Thurston will travel to Finland to prepare for junior world championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.