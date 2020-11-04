Harwood Cross-Country Junior
Thurston won the individual Division II championships for the third straight year while leading the Highlanders to a runner-up finish as a team during Saturday's meet in Thetford. She was the fastest competitor among all three divisions for the second season in a row, crossing the line with a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 40.1 seconds on a hilly course. She was 22 seconds faster than CVU's Alicia Veronneau and four seconds faster than Bellows Falls standout Abby Broadley. Thurston captured the D-II title in 20:23.8 as a freshman before claiming top honors last year in 19:19.9.
