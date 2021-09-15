Spaulding Junior
Football Tight End
Wilson was in the zone on offense, defense and special teams to fuel the Crimson Tide's 20-14 come-from-behind victory over Lyndon during the season opener for both teams. Wilson excelled as a punter, kicker, tight end and defensive back to help Spaulding rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit. He jump-started the Tide offense 49 seconds into the third quarter, returning the ball for a 33-yard touchdown after establishing possession during a sack. Spaulding's six-point advantage was in danger of disappearing during a Lyndon drive late in the fourth quarter, but Wilson stepped up again to save the day. He sacked Lyndon quarterback Zach Hale on the Vikings' final fourth-down situation, allowing the Tide to run down the clock on the final play. Wilson and the Tide will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.