Austin Beard

U-32 Cross-Country
Senior Runner
Beard battled through wet, muddy conditions to lead the Raiders to victory during Saturday's New England Championships at Thetford Academy. The multi-sport star fell during the final 100 meters while attempting to pass a Bishop Hendricken competitor and hopped right back up to place 19th in a field of 263 finishers. His 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 1.36 seconds helped the Raiders lock up a 23-point team victory over runner-up La Salle, making U-32 the first New England champ from Vermont since 1987. The Raiders are the first Division II team from the Green Mountain State to ever capture the elusive New England crown. Beard and his teammates will return to action during the Northeast Regional Championships in an attempt to qualify for nationals.
