Spaulding Football
Senior Quarterback
Trottier was masterful in the pocket while leading the Crimson Tide to their second come-from-behind victory of the season Saturday night. He threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the opening half and also ran the ball into the end zone during a 26-16 Homecoming victory over Mount Abraham. Trottier threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Grady Chase for an early 7-0 lead before the Eagles responded with a pair of touchdowns. Trottier took matters into his own hands and scored a rushing touchdown to give his team key momentum with 4:50 left in the second quarter. Trottier connected to Cole Benoit for a 25-yard touchdown reception with 2:44 left in the second quarter before Chase capped the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run. The Tide will travel to play Bellows Falls on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
