Anda Gulley
Harwood Soccer Senior
Highlanders coach Mike Vasseur: "Anda played varsity for three years. And toward the end of this season, there were some games when I thought she was the best player on the field. She really stepped up and she played hard. Against U-32, she really stood out as a top player. And we had great leadership with Anda, Katie (Rush) and Ashley (Proteau) being captains. I can't praise them enough. They just did a phenomenal job keeping everybody positive, keeping everybody together and keeping everybody going toward the same goal."
