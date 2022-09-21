U-32 Junior
Cross-Country Runner
The Raiders veteran showcased impeccable timing while making a late charge to win the U-32 Invitational. Felice resisted any urge to go out with the leaders, instead hanging back and waiting for the perfect time to pounce. She took over first place after the halfway mark and held on at the end to post a winning 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 27.45 seconds. The multi-sport standout placed first out of 95 varsity finishers, barely beating BFA-St. Albans standout Kaitlyn Lumbra (20:31.41) and Middlebury's Beth McIntosh (20:31.52). Felice was also impressive two weeks ago while finishing seventh at the Essex Invitational in 20:39.7.
