U-32 Girls Hockey
Freshman Forward
One of the school's top soccer players has taken no prisoners on the ice, helping the Raiders climb up to the No. 4 position in the Division II rankings. Frazier was unstoppable during a mid-week clash with Stowe, scoring four goals and recording one assist to set the tone for an 8-4 victory. She kept up her scoring streak Saturday, registering four goals and three assists in a 9-4 win over Harwood. Frazier also fueled impressive victories over Rice, Middlebury and Burr & Burton for a Raiders squad that has won four of its past five games. Coach Larry Smith's team will return to action Wednesday at Missisquoi.
