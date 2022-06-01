U-32 Girls Lacrosse
Freshman Midfielder
The soccer and ice hockey standout continued her rapid improvement on the lacrosse field by helping the Raiders (8-7) close out the regular season with five victories in six games. Frazier scored and won five draws during an 11-2 victory over defending Division II champ GMVS before winning four draws during a loss to St. Johnsbury. She scored and was a key contributor on draws and ground balls during an 11-6 victory over D-I Rice. Frazier stepped up again during a 12-8 victory over Colchester, scoring four times and winning five draw controls as her team competed without four starters. The No. 6 Raiders will host No. 11 Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in playdown action.
