Boyd scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and added four successful extra-point attempts to lead the Raiders to a 40-6 football victory over Spaulding during a multi-day affair. Boyd raced into the end zone for a 2-yard score on Friday, pushing U-32 in front 13-0 during a game in Barre before the action was halted due to poor weather early in the second quarter. The contest resumed Sunday evening at Norwich University's Sabine Field and the Raiders got back to work quickly, extending the lead to 27-0 before halftime. Boyd served up a clutch tackle at the beginning of the third quarter to deny the Crimson Tide during a fourth-down situation, allowing U-32 to regain possession near midfield. Later in the third quarter he beat three tackle attempts near the left sideline and raced ahead for a 40-yard touchdown, putting the finishing touches on the lopsided victory. U-32 will return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Lyndon.