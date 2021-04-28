Spaulding Boys Lacrosse
Senior Attack
The veteran offensive standout returned to the field for the first time in nearly two years after later year's season was cancelled due to Covid. Blouin didn't need much time to adjust, leading the Crimson Tide to a 12-6 victory over two-time defending champ Stowe. He found the back of the net four times and dished out two assists, helping his team steadily pull away in the second half. He was back in action two days later against Rice, tallying four goals and one assist during a 14-12 loss. Spaulding will return to acton Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. game at Mount Abraham.
