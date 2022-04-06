Harwood Union High School
The three-sport standout did not disappoint during Monday's boys lacrosse season opener, stopping 12 shots in front of the Highlanders' goal during a 12-8 victory at Burlington. Dietz also stole the show during last year's Division II championship, recording 13 saves to fuel an 11-7 victory over previously undefeated Rice. Last fall Dietz was one of the top anglers for the Highlanders' bass fishing team, which placed fifth at the VPA State Open tournament and wound up ninth at state championships. Dietz laced up his ice hockey skates during the winter, excelling for an 11-10 Harwood squad that earned the No. 6 seed for the Division II playoffs. Dietz helped HU lock up a handful of narrow victories on the ice, including a 3-2 victory over Woodstock, a 6-5 win over Brattleboro, a 3-2 victory over Lyndon and a 3-1 victory against Middlebury. Dietz recently committed to play lacrosse for the University of Southern Maine, where he plans to study environmental science.
