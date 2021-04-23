WEST RUTLAND — Someday soon, winning and losing on the baseball diamond will matter at West Rutland. Not Friday. The Golden Horde lost 30-2 to Blue Mountain but nothing could dampen the joy of Westside playing its first baseball game since losing to Whitchester in the first round of the 2016 playoffs. Playing the game was enough on this day.
“I am proud of our whole team but I am really excited for the West Rutland players to be back playing baseball again,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Blood said.
Blue Mountain sophomore right-hander Evan Dennis was overpowering in his first varsity start. He pitched three hitless innings and struck out eight before leaving. Nobody even put the ball in play against him.
Blood said Dennis is their ace at this time.
The Bucks established a 12-1 lead after just two innings.
The Bucks scored eight runs in the second and eight more in the third to take a 20-1 lead, spraying nine hits around the park in those two frames.
Three Westside pitchers combined to issue 12 walks and the defense made plenty of errors behind them.
The Bucks made the errors and walks hurt by lacing 18 hits. John Dennis, Colin Punderson and Hollis Munson led the way with three hits apiece. Punderson had a double and Ethan Gilding added another double among his two hits.
The Golden Horde pushed across their first run in the first when Mike Goodnough was hit by a pitch, stole second and raced home on an errant pickoff throw.
Goodnough also made the defensive play of the game on the day’s first batter. John Dennis lined a screaming drive to left that Goodnough had to leap high for and time perfectly to rob Dennis of an extra base hit, very likely a home run.
Westside plated its other run in the fourth when Tim Blanchard legged out an infield hit, stole second and third and scored on Gus Covarrubias’ groundout.
Jayden Shaw had a double among the Horde’s three base hits.
Another highlight for the Horde was eighth grader Andrew Bailey striking out the only batter he faced in the fifth.
Caden Reid got the start for West Rutland and was followed to the mound by Tim Blanchard, Noah Davis and Bailey.
“When our guys got out there, the nerves got them,” West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said. “We told them to just go out there and play like it was a practice.”
It was also the opener for the Bucks. They travel to Danville on Tuesday.
West Rutland’s next game is at Blue Mountain, something the Horde can use as a barometer to gauge improvement.
Striking out his first batter in a varsity baseball game will be a special memory for Bailey.
“I had him as a pitcher in Little League for two years and he was a really good pitcher but this is a big step,” Bartlett said.
NOTES: Keeping the scorebook for Blue Mountain was Steve Blood who pitched in the Minnesota Twins organization from 1971-75. He had 52-2 record at Woodsville High just across the Connecticut River from Blue Mountain Union High School. ... That was not the only professional baseball flavor in Westside on this day. The base umpire was Joe Fisher and his uncle Bob Grim was 20-6 in 1954, becoming the first Yankee rookie to win 20 games since 1910.
