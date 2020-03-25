The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
The eighth class of Vermont sports legends will be inducted at the annual event to be held at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel in South Burlington.
All tickets purchased for the April 25 event can be used at the rescheduled event.
If ticket holders are unable to attend the new date, and wish to receive a refund, e-mail vermontsportshall@gmail.com
For more information on the dinner and to purchase tickets, go to www.vermontsportshall.com/dinnerinfo.html
A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the VSHOF's designated charity.
Previous events have raised close to $20,000 for PCAV. To find out more about the 2020 inductees and all others, log on to the website of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame at www.vermontsportshall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.