MONTPELIER — In light of state officials warnings Friday to not get outside but stay close to home, skiers and snowboarders itching to get in last-minute runs are urged to be cautious.
With all Vermont alpine ski areas closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that skiers and riders weigh a number of important factors before making the decision to participate in uphill travel and “earn their turns,” according to Ski Vermont.
First and foremost: Before visiting a ski area, check its most up-to-date uphill travel policy. A number of Vermont ski areas have disallowed uphill travel and all use of their trails for the remainder of the season. Anyone planning to travel from outside of Vermont should be aware of the governor’s order placing mandatory self-quarantine restrictions on anyone traveling into Vermont for non-essential purposes.
In addition, police are enforcing the quarantine.
It is worth noting that all alpine ski areas in Vermont have closed operations. This means that in addition to no lodge, restaurant, rest room or other guest services, there are no ski patrol personnel on the mountain, Ski Vermont noted in a release issued this week. Accidents can happen to skiers and riders with all levels of experience and ability. Emergencies should be reported directly by calling 9-1-1 and any necessary emergency response/rescue services must come from outside agencies already dealing with the current health crisis. Response to on-hill situations puts EMS personnel at additional, unnecessary risk at this critical time.
Trails at closed ski areas are not groomed, and as a result may present variable surfaces that could be challenging and potentially hazardous to skiers and riders – especially during thaw/freeze cycles common this time of year. Skiers and riders choosing to recreate at closed alpine ski areas do so completely at their own risk.
Anyone who chooses to go must follow the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which states, in part, that “if leaving home, Vermonters (and everyone) should adhere to social distancing policies including remaining six feet from others …” This means not carpooling, not congregating on lodge decks or anywhere else on the mountain, and not tailgating.
“We understand that the early end to the season is disappointing, and we certainly share that sentiment, however it is important that all of us continue to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and not put others at any unnecessary additional risk,” said Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.