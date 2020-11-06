There might be as many story lines as blades of grass in Applejack Stadium when the best soccer teams in Division IV clash for state championships.
One of the biggest is that the Proctor boys soccer team has an opportunity to overtake CVU as the owner of the most state championships in the state. Proctor and CVU each have 19 state crowns and the CVU team was eliminated by Essex in the Division I semifinal.
The two schools have proud soccer histories. CVU bills itself as Soccer Central, Proctor as Title Town.
Proctor and CVU have met once in boys soccer. The Phantoms defeated CVU 2-0 in 1970 at St. Michael’s College for the right to represent Vermont in the New England Tournament.
Another story is that Proctor has the chance to snare the double crown. The Proctor boys tangle with Twin Valley at 10 a.m. and the Proctor girls are scheduled to mix it up with Hazen at 1 p.m.
Applejack Stadium itself is a story. The facility is showcasing a state championship soccer event for the first time and calls itself “Vermont’s best natural grass field stadium.”
“It is the best venue in the state in my opinion,” Twin Valley boys soccer coach Buddy Hayford said. “What a treat for the kids. That’s no knock on anywhere else, but what a treat.”
The day will also showcase three programs that have histories as rich as a loaded holiday fruit cake and another program that wants to start whipping up its own storied history practically from scratch.
The Hazen girls team is the program without a lot of success and tradition. The Wildcats have never won a state title and have not been to the big stage since 1987.
Coach Harry Besett and his Wildcats won’t be caring about history on this day. They just want to bring the first crown back to Hardwick.
Whether they do or not, they have already given their soccer fans a Cinderella march after entering the tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 3-5 record.
Their opponent will be playing in its 10th consecutive state championship game.
Proctor goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller believes that counts for something.
“All of us have been there before and we know what to expect,” Stuhlmueller said.
“I think having been in the championship game before is priceless,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. “The only change is the venue. If you have never been, you don’t know what to expect.
“Our players expect to be there. It’s the only thing they have known. I think that is invaluable.”
The Proctor girls teams have been to the title game 13 times and won the championship eight times.
The Proctor boys team is looking for its first state title since 2016.
The Phantoms have some recent state championship game history with Twin Valley. The Phantoms defeated Twin Valley in the 2012 title game when John Connell scored his third goal of the day in overtime. Twin Valley reversed the result, winning the 2013 championship game 3-0.
The Twin Valley boys soccer program also has a lush history. Under the Twin Valley banner, the Wildcats have won four state crowns.
The school opened in 2004 but one of its forerunners, Wilmington High School, won seven state championships.
Hayford has been the coach for all four state championships at Twin Valley and for five of them at Wilmington.
BOYS
Proctor vs. TV
Twin Valley brings the No. 1 seed into the tournament along with a 9-1 record.
The Wildcats have a very balanced attack. Colin McHale leads the way with 18 goals. Finn Fisher and Aidin Joyce follow with eight apiece, Izaak Park has seven and Aaron Soskin six.
Conner McKearin (17), Joel Denton (10) Brennon Crrossmon (8) have been the big scorers for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms and Wildcats did not meet this season and have not played against one another in a few years.
Hayford said he still knows plenty about the Phantoms from being the boys basketball coach and playing them each season on the court.
“We know all their kids from basketball. We know that McKearin is very strong in the middle. I know Crossmon and Bryson Bourne. We know they are all very athletic. I think it will be a great game,” Hayford said.
The Phantoms have the more seasoned goalkeeper in junior Ian French. He has really come to the fore in the last two games, making some outstanding saves and commanding the box with the savvy of an experienced goalie.
“Ian has been playing extremely well and he is improving every game,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said. “It’s fun to watch him improving. This is his second year as the goalie and he’s getting used to it.”
Twin Valley’s Liam Wendel is in his first season as a goalie.
“He has made some big saves for us,” Hayford said. “He has not had to make a lot of them because the defense in front of him has been stout.
“He has a good punt. He consistently gets it over midfield.”
The Proctor defense has been good in front of French with Jed Nop transitioning to his new sweeper position this year seamlessly.
The No. 3 Phantoms bring a 10-2-1 record into the game.
“Twin Valley is good. They are talented, quick and physical. They have always been that. They are a solid program and Buddy does a great job there,” Wilson said.
GIRLS
Hazen vs. Proctor
The resume glistens like few resumes ever have: A 12-0 record, 77 goals scored and three goals given up.
Yes, it has been a special season for the Proctor girls soccer team but the biggest prize still must be secured.
Junior Maggie McKearin has piled up a whopping 33 goals during this shortened season and freshman Isabel Greb has added 20.
Jenna Davine has eight goals but it is her penchant for taking the ball down the wing and delivering precise crosses that make her a catalyst for the attack. Her corner kicks are also a weapon.
“Jenna makes great passes to get the ball moving,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Runs down the wing by Davine and Katelyn Storey have frequently been the impetus for forming the attack.
“We have a lot players with two or three assists. We share the ball well,” Hughes said.
Laci French is just as dangerous with her left-footed corner kicks from the other side and she gives the offense sizzle with her well struck balls into the box from 20 to 35 yards out.
Stuhlmueller has authored nine shutouts and has only given up two goals.
She also enjoys a special chemistry with back Hope Kelley.
Kelley and Stuhlmueller lead and coordinate a tough defense that also features Catherine Cameron, Lucy Tate, Victoria George and Jasmine Traverse.
“Rachel has been fabulous and those five backs have been really important,” Hughes said.
The hard-working Sydney Wood has been instrumental at controlling the midfield while giving the Phantoms yet another scoring threat.
“I think we are playing some of our best soccer now,” Stuhlmueller said. “We didn’t play that well in the first half the other day (the semifinal against Rivendell) but I think that was because of jitters. I think we have all of the jitters out of the way now.”
Hughes and Scott French are co-head coaches but French will not be on the sideline as the result of being assessed a red card in the semifinals.
“It will be a little different because we have been doing it together for six years now,” Hughes said. “But we have a system in place.”
Hazen earned its ticket to Applejack when the Wildcats ousted Danville on the penalty-kick tiebreaker, Madison Bartlett cashing in with the winning PK.
Hazen has shown plenty of grit in its drive to the big game, outlasting opponents despite a short bench.
Macy Molleur has been prominent in Hazen’s Cinderella drive to the big dance. She had two goals and assisted on the other in the 3-2 playoff victory over Twin Valley. She also had three of the goals in the 5-0 win over Sharon.
Hardwick is a basketball town but this team is capturing the imagination of Hazen Union fans and as many of them will make the long trek to Manchester as COVID restrictions allow.
The Wildcats have a big and athletic goalkeeper in Alleigh Gabaree who is an outstanding post player in basketball. She has also been a fullback in the past and possesses good foot skills that fortify her in the goal.
Gabaree converted a PK and stopped one in the same round against Danville in the semifinal.
Besett had Gabaree take the first PK so that she could concentrate on her job in the net the rest of the way.
A different player has stepped up each game for the Wildcats during this playoff run including Alexis Christensen who has helped to control the midfield.
Hazen had a long history as a Division III school before making the switch to Division IV last season. Besett feels the holdovers from the old schedule have steeled his young team.
“We played Enosburg (7-0 in Division III in the regular season this year) and although we lost 4-1, I told the girls they played a good game,” Besett said.
They lost some close games and then won some before catching fire with the magical playoff run.
Besett got the sense that Proctor was the top team early and began following the Phantoms. He got a tape of one of their games against West Rutland.
“I know they have some very dangerous players and one with 30-plus goals (McKearin),” he said.
“This will be our first time of having to shut down some individuals as well as the other team.”
Hughes said he would rather have the 10 a.m. time slot and eliminate the “waiting around.”
“No way,” said Besett who is very happy with the 1 p.m. kickoff. “We are leaving at 8:45 a.m. as it is.”
A different day
It will be a different atmosphere than the one fans are accustomed to at state championship soccer games where people line the entire sideline, sometimes two, three or four deep.
Tickets have been restricted due to COVID rules.
“I think it will be a little less rowdy but it will still be a pretty exciting environment,” Stuhlmueller said.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Hayford, also the athletic director at Twin valley, when asked about managing the ticket restrictions.
“I have had to go about 99 percent family,” Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said. “It has been heartbreaking to have to tell some of our biggest supporters that they can’t go to the game.
“But I think with COVID and everything going on in the world, having two teams there is such a beautiful distraction. Proctor is such a special place with so much tradition and support.
“I am so proud of these kids. It is a lot to wear the masks and they haven’t complained once. And now they have aunts and uncles who have supported them by going to all of their games who can’t go.
“But it is going to be a beautiful day and it is at a great place. It’s a reward for all of their hard work.”
The game can be seen live on the NFHS Network by purchasing a monthly pass for $10.99.
