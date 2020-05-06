NORTHFIELD — Forward Amanda Conway, a senior on the Norwich University women’s ice hockey team, became the first player in program history to be drafted by a professional hockey team.
Conway, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was drafted by the Connecticut Whale of the National Women’s Hockey League with the first pick in the fourth round and 19th overall selection.
Conway is the fifth player in program history to earn a professional contract and will join former Norwich alums Sarah Schwenzfeier and Kaycie Anderson on the Whale roster for the 2020-21 season.
Kim Tiberi and Kayla Parsons also played professionally with the Whale and Buffalo Beauts respectively.
“I could not be more proud of Amanda and the opportunity that lies ahead for her with the Connecticut Whale,” said Norwich University Head Coach Sophie Leclerc. “Her passion for the game, dedication to her team, and natural scoring ability are among a long list of incredible characteristics that have been foundations in her journey to earn her this incredible next step in her career. I look forward to watching Amanda grow and share her love for the game with everyone within the organization and community.”
Conway’s draft selection comes on the heels of capping her career as one of the most accomplished women’s hockey players in NCAA Division III history.
She won the 2020 American Hockey Coaches Association’s Laura Hurd Award as the nation’s best Division III women’s ice hockey player. She also was named the USCHO.com National Player of the Year, as well recently.
She finished her remarkable four-year career in the Maroon & Gold ranking third all-time in NCAA Division III history with 116 goals and four all-time in points with 188.
Conway was the first three-time All-American in program history, earning First Team honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Conway was the first player in New England Hockey Conference history to earn the Player of the Year award three times and also won the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2017.
Conway helped guide Norwich to the 2018 NCAA Division III National Championship and four straight NEHC Tournament titles in her career.
This season Conway tied her own Norwich single-season points record, tallying 32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points.
She also scored the game-winning goal in the final game of her career late in the third period to lift the Cadets to a 3-1 win over Amherst in the NCAA Tournament First Round.
Conway was named the MVP of the NEHC Tournament for the second time in her career after scoring six goals and tallying six assists for 12 points during the Cadets’ three-game run in the NEHC Tournament.
She tallied her sixth and final career hat trick in Norwich’s 9-2 win over Suffolk in the championship.
