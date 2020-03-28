NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams had six players earn American Hockey Coaches Association East Region All-American top honors.
Senior forward Amanda Conway became the first three-time All-American in program history with her third consecutive selection to the East Region First Team squad. Junior defenseman Samantha Benoit joined her on the First Team for the second straight year. Senior forward Sophie McGovern rounded out the selections after being named to the East Region Second Team for the first time in her career.
Conway also was named the 2020 Laura Hurd Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best Division III women’s ice hockey player.
The award is presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association and is named in honor of former Elmira College star and four-time All-American Laura Hurd, who died in a car accident shortly after graduation.
Conway is the second Norwich women’s ice hockey player to win the Hurd Award in its 21-year history. Julie Fortier ’12 was the only other recipient in 2012 after she concluded her career as Norwich’s all-time leading scorer at the time.
Senior men’s goalie Tom Aubrun and sophomore defenseman Gabriel Chicoine earned First Team honors, while junior forward Felix Brassard was named to the Third Team to bring Norwich’s all-time All-American total to 50 in the program’s storied history.
Aubrun was named the 2020 Sid Watson Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best Division III men’s ice hockey player.
The award is presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association and honors the memory of former Bowdoin College head coach and athletic director Sid Watson.
Conway led the nation in scoring with 32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points to tie her single-season career-high. She ranks third all-time in NCAA Division III goals scored with 116 goals in 111 career games. Conway also tallied 72 assists for a total of 188 career points, which ties her for fourth all-time in NCAA Division III history
Conway finishes her career as Norwich’s all-time leader in goals (116), points (188), power play goals (27) and game-winning goals (20). She also holds the Norwich single-season record for goals (34) and points (59 – twice).
Benoit became the sixth repeat All-American in program history after posting career highs in assists (29) and points (35).
Benoit’s 29 assists tied for the second most in a single season program history behind Sarianne Lynn’s 33 in 2012. She ranked second among all NCAA Division III defensemen in points this season and led the country in assists.
Benoit has 14 goals and 77 assists for 91 points in 88 career games. Her 77 assists already rank her tied for fourth on the all-time career list with one season left to play. Norwich head coach Sophie Leclerc ’10 is the program all-time assists leader with 91 helpers.
McGovern capped off her incredible four-year career with her first All-American honor after ranking second in Division III in points with 44.
McGovern scored 19 goals and had 25 assists en route to earning NEHC First Team All-Conference honors for the second time in her career.
McGovern totaled 60 goals and 85 assists for 145 points in her career to rank fourth all-time in program history in total points. She ranks fourth all-time in Norwich history in goals and second in assists.
For the men, Aubrun is the third Norwich University men’s ice hockey player to win the Sid Watson Award in its 28-year history. He joins Keith Aucoin and Kurtis McLean as previous Norwich winners. Both of them went on to play in the National Hockey League and enjoyed long professional careers. The only two men’s hockey programs with more Sid Watson award winners are St. Norbert and Middlebury, who each have four.
Aubrun set new NCAA Division III all-time records for consecutive shutouts (nine), shutout minutes (572:31) and most shutouts in a single season (13). His consecutive shutouts and consecutive shutout minute streak are NCAA ice hockey records at every level and gender.
Aubrun also concluded his collegiate career as the NCAA Division III all-time career save percentage (.946) and goals against average (1.27) leader. All in all, he set five new NCAA Division III records in 2019-20.
This season, he recorded 23 wins and a 23-2-2 record, 0.77 goals against average and a .967 save percentage, which led the country in all categories.
Chicoine joined Aubrun on the First Team after having one of the best single seasons by a defenseman in Norwich history. He scored five goals and had a team-leading 26 assists for 31 points.
His 31 points ranked fourth in the country among all blue liners and his 26 assists ranked tied for 15th among all NCAA Division III skaters.
Chicoine has 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points in 59 career games. He was also named to the NEHC All-Conference First Team.
Brassard earn his first All-American honor of his career after leading Norwich with 18 goals to go along with 13 assists for 31 points. He tied with Chicoine for the team lead in points.
Brassard earned NEHC honors for the second year in a row with a First Team honor this season and Second Team plaudits last season.
Brassard has an even 36 goals and 36 assists for 72 points in 86 career games for the Cadets.
