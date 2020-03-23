NORTHFIELD — Norwich University men’s soccer head coach Adam Pfeifer announced the hiring of Jared Cipriano as his new assistant coach recently.
Cipriano joins Pfeifer’s staff after previously serving as an assistant coach with the St. Michael’s women’s soccer team and most recently serving as the University of Vermont men’s soccer team’s Director of Operations.
At UVM, Cipriano was part of a soccer staff that guided the Catamounts to an 11-6-1 record and the No. 2 seed for the America East Tournament.
Cipriano was responsible for planning logistical details for all home games and away trips.
He assisted the entire coaching staff with numerous administrative tasks in regards to recruiting, camps/clinics, and other planning needs.
He was also responsible for ensuring all technological needs were taken care of and also making sure all games were recorded and broken down using Gamebreaker software.
Cipriano also assisted the goalkeeper coach with the implementation of trainings during daily practices and games.
“We are very excited to add Jared Cipriano to our coaching staff,” Pfeifer said. “Jared has had great experience as the assistant with the St Michael’s women’s soccer team, and most recently with the UVM men’s soccer team. Jared is hard working, well organized and has great working relationships in the Vermont soccer community. He will be a great mentor for our student athletes.”
During his time at Saint Michael’s, Cipriano helped to produce three New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) Senior Bowl selections.
Cipriano has been a head coach with Essex-based Far Post Soccer Club since 2014, while serving as an assistant coach with the Vermont Olympic Development Program since 2016. Formerly the junior varsity girls’ soccer head coach at Rice Memorial High School, Cipriano led the Green Knights from 2014 until 2016.
“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach Pfeifer and the men’s soccer program here at Norwich,” Cipriano said. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the coming seasons.”
Cipriano got his start coaching for two summers at the Deerfield Valley Soccer Camp in his native Wilmington, Vt., before spending the summer of 2012 as the lead soccer coach and a camp counselor at Camp Skylemar in Naples, Maine, where he worked with campers ages 6 to 16.
From 2014-2018, he was an instructor and team leader for children with autism and other behavioral needs at the Mosaic Learning Center in South Burlington.
Cipriano holds a U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) National D License and a United Soccer Coaches National Diploma.
Cipriano was a four-year player at Elmira College and earned Empire 8 Conference All-Conference honors as a back his senior year.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and sociology, with an English literature minor. He also earned his Master’s degree in Athletic Leadership with a concentration in Athletic Administration from Castleton University in 2019.
Pfeifer will embark on his fifth season at the helm of the Norwich men’s soccer program with Cipriano at his side in 2020.
Pfeifer has guided the Cadets to a 48-15-14 record in his four years and four straight trips at least the semifinal round of the GNAC Tournament. Norwich is coming off a 14-4-1 record in 2019 with four all-conference players set to return in 2020.
