I am sitting across from Rutland Herald Sports Editor Adam Aucoin and I see a guy extremely proud of his school. His Twitter bio proclaims it: “Proud UMass Amherst Alum.”
But not even Aucoin could have been proud of the Minutemen’s football season last fall when they won but a single game, a 20-3 victory over Stony Brook, during a 1-11 season.
It was Don Brown’s first year in his second stint as the UMass head coach. Everyone knows that the 1977 Norwich University graduate is a great coach and has as good of a defensive mind as you will find anywhere.
He was ultra successful at Plymouth State as the head coach with Fair Haven graduate Joel Perry as his quarterback.
History tells us that when Brown takes over a program, it does so much better in his second year.
That is why the Minutemen’s early opener on Aug. 26 — most all teams open a week later — at New Mexico State bears watching.
Few people know just how close Brown came to becoming Norwich’s head coach back when Mike Yesalonia was named.
Brown, who coached baseball at Hartford High, still has a lot of followers in this area.
A four-win season would be a dramatic improvement. Here’s betting that the Minutemen do at least that well this fall.
NEW ENGLAND POWER
Springfield College is the only NCAA Division III football team ranked in the top 25 in Lindy’s preseason magazine’s top 25 poll.
Springfield is at Norwich University on Nov. 4.
SHRINE ALUMS
How can it possible be that the head coach of the UCLA football team and head coach of Ohio State both played for New Hampshire against Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl? They even played for the same high school. Big time football, small world.
Ryan Day, leader of the Ohio State program, graduated from Manchester Central in 1997 and played on the New Hampshire squad that beat Vermont 41-10 in the annual high school summer classic.
UCLA head man Chip Kelly graduated from Manchester Central in 1981 and played on a team that defeated Vermont 24-0.
Day has done a spectacular job at Ohio State (45-6 through four-plus seasons) but sometimes in big-time football even that isn’t enough.
If his Buckeyes lose for a third straight time to Michigan on Nov. 25, he will be feeling the heat.
FOOTBALL CAMPS
There is plenty of high school football going on this week at Castleton University.
Shenendehowa, of Clifton Park, New York, along with some Connecticut high schools are holding a team camp.
Dave Wolk Stadium is not available due to the replacing of the turf surface but the players are making do with the practice field next to the Spartan Athletic Complex along with the rugby field just to the south of the stadium.
CU WOMEN’S HOOP
Castleton Athletic Director Tim Barrett is busy trying to nail down his successor for the school’s women’s basketball coaching post.
He said he would love to be able to make an offer to a candidate before the month of June is over.
“It’s a solid pool,” Barrett said of the applications.
Some very good news is that no player left the program because of the coaching change.
GRID SCHEDULING
Barrett said the nice feature of the MASCAC, the football conference to which the Spartans move to in 2024, is that it is pretty much a built in schedule with the much larger league. There is only room for one non-conference game.
Norwich University will be that non-conference game in 2024 and Barrett is hopeful that will continue to be the case.
“It’s an in-state school and a great relationship. That would be the ideal,” he said.
There is hardly a better way to kick off the season than with the Maple Sap Bucket game between the Spartans and Cadets.
OH, MAYA
It was Senior Day in 2022 for the St. Joseph’s of Maine field hockey team but a freshman stole the show. Maya Waryas tied a St. Joe’s program record by scoring six goals that day.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate scored 23 goals for the season, by far the most of anyone on the team.
Waryas’ 1.15 goals per game ranked 13th nationally in Division III.
She probably can’t wait to start the 2023 season on Sept. 1 when the Monks play in prime time. They are under the lights at state rival Husson University at 7 p.m.