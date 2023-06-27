Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.