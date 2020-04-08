ROCKFORD, Ill. — Norwich University Senior goalie Tom Aubrun, of Chamonix, France, recently inked a professional contract with the Rockford Ice Hogs of the American Hockey League.
Aubrun signed a two-year deal with the Ice Hogs, who are the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks. He is the third player in Norwich University men’s hockey history to sign an AHL deal immediately after concluding his collegiate career.
Aubrun joins Norwich’s William Pelletier, who also signed with Rockford and enjoyed a successful three-year career, as well as Frank Simonetti, who signed immediately with the Providence Bruins.
Aubrun is the only NCAA Division III player to sign with an AHL team so far this year and is one of just six total collegiate goaltenders that have signed with professional teams.
Aubrun’s signing with the Ice Hogs comes after an unprecedented senior season where he broke five NCAA Division III records, highlighted by carrying a nine game, 572:31 consecutive shutout streak into the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Tom had one of the best seasons I have ever seen a goaltender have at any level,” said Norwich University Head Coach Cam Ellsworth. “His play was strong and consistent all year and deserving of this opportunity. Rockford took an interest in Tom very early and put forth a development path that he is very excited about. Tom is a first-class person and athlete and I look forward to watching him grow in professional hockey.”
Aubrun was named the 2020 Sid Watson Award winner, given annually to the nation’s best Division III men’s ice hockey player. He is the third Norwich University men’s ice hockey player to win the Sid Watson Award in its 28-year history. He joins Keith Aucoin and Kurtis McLean as previous NU winners. Both of them went on to play in the National Hockey League and enjoyed long professional careers.
Aubrun authored one of the most historic seasons in NCAA hockey history as he backstopped the Cadets to their 14th NEHC Tournament title and the No. 1 ranking in the USCHO.com National Poll for 10 weeks. He earned USCHO National Player of the Year honors as well.
Aubrun set new NCAA Division III all-time records for consecutive shutouts (nine), shutout minutes (572:31) and most shutouts in a single season (13). His consecutive shutouts and consecutive shutout minute streak are NCAA ice hockey records at every level and gender.
Aubrun also concluded his collegiate career as the NCAA Division III all-time career save percentage (.946) and goals against average (1.27) leader. All in all, he set five new NCAA Division III records in 2019-20.
Aubrun was named the NEHC Goalie and Player of the Year the last two years after leading Norwich to back-to-back NEHC Tournament titles. He also earned back-to-back NEHC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
This season, he recorded 23 wins and a 23-2-2 record, 0.77 goals against average and a .967 save percentage, which led the country in all categories.
Aubrun posted a 50-8-5 career record after only seeing game action in 2.5 seasons. His .833 all-time winning percentage ranks 14th in NCAA Division III history.
His 50 career wins, rank third all-time in Norwich history behind Randy Hevey and Braeden Ostepchuk.
Rockford currently sits tied for fourth place in the Central Division standings with the Chicago Wolves. The remaining league schedule is currently postponed indefinitely.
