Fair Haven’s Brittney Love and Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams are both level-headed soccer strikers who showcased their composure during memorable high school careers.
Now the rising college freshmen will attempt to use that nose for the net on a bigger stage.
Love brings her talents to Vermont State University-Johnson, while Riby-Williams is poised to continue his success at St. Michael’s. Both athletes added to their impressive resumes earlier this summer by earning Most Valuable Player honors for Vermont during the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup matches against New Hampshire. Another thing the forwards have in common is the ability to step up against older competitors during their freshman season.
Riby-Williams earned a starting spot for the Solons as a ninth-grader, teaming up with his older brother Leo to help MHS finish with a 9-5-1 record. The following year he helped Montpelier secure an 8-7 quarterfinal victory in a penalty-kick shootout against Harwood and then he recorded two goals and one assist in a 3-0 semifinal victory over Lake Region. The Solons earned a finals date against an intimidating Milton side that had outscored opponents 51-4, but Montpelier rose to the occasion and spoiled the Yellowjackets’ perfect season with a 2-1 victory.
Two years ago the Solons went 16-2 and fell short against Milton in the final. Last fall Riby-Williams headed home his 27th goal of the season in the second half of a 1-0 championship victory over Harwood, capping a 17-0-1 campaign.
Former Highlanders coach Dan Greenleaf is an assistant under Wade Jean at St. Michael’s, which kicks off the season with Saturday’s 3 p.m. match at Felician. The Purple Knights’ game Sept. 26 at American International is marked in red on the calendar for Riby-Williams because he will be facing off his older brother, who is a 6-foot-3 defender for the Yellow Jackets.
Additional Vermonters on St. Michael’s roster are South Burlington’s Evan Richardson, Burlington’s Jake Manely, Essex Junction’s Tyler Santaniello and Salisbury’s Sawyer Pierpont. The Purple Knights’ women’s squad features Thetford’s Madison Powers, Montpelier’s Melanie Winters and Newport’s Addy Cook.
Love was also a prolific finisher and playmaker as a high school freshman, tallying 16 goals and 18 in 2019 for a Fair Haven squad that went 12-3-2. She was teammates with sisters Megan and Emmo Ezzo, who are now standouts for Castleton. The Slaters wound up with a 9-1 record in 2020 after suffering a 1-0 semifinal loss to perennial powerhouse Rice, which has advanced to the Division II final for six straight seasons.
Fair Haven went 10-3-2 during Love’s junior season and then the Slaters finished with a 15-2 record last fall after suffering a 2-1 overtime loss to three-time defending champ Stowe in the D-III title game. Love recorded 28 goals and 26 assists as a senior, pushing her career stats to 70 goals and 90 assist. She is likely to be a key offensive contributor right out of the gate for the Badgers, who spent the past two weeks gearing up for their season opener at Norwich. Johnson will host VTSU-Randolph on Sunday at noon and will welcome VTSU-Lyndon on Oct. 3.
Love is joined on the roster by Craftsbury’s Ida Eames, Fairfax’s Kali Wooster, Jericho’s Jenna Pelland and Brattleboro’s Samantha Martin. The Johnson men’s lineup has six Vermonters: Jericho’s Hector Longsreth, Craftsbury’s Logan Ingals, Burlington’s Owen Marchessault, Montgomery Center’s Liam Carrick, Springfield’s William Bishop and Hardwick’s Silas Lowenthal.
First-year Norwich interim head coach Staige Davis is a Burlington native who graduated from the Green Mountain Valley School in 2010. He played 34 games in his three seasons for Norwich and served as captain in 2019 and 2020. The Williston duo of Jamie Lashua and Cullen Swett will both be upperclass leaders for the Cadets. Barre’s Lily LaCroix and Chloe Mattson are competing for the Norwich women along with Williamstown’s Autumn DeForge, Milton’s Ryann Campbell, Morrisville’s Morgan Reeve and Pownal’s Antonia Pellon.
Castleton is also loaded with natives from every pocket of the Green Mountain State. The Spartans’ men’s squad will rely on contributions from Burlington’s Jonathan Ashimwe, South Burlington’s Ayoob Musanovic, Fairfax’s Matt Spiller, Rutland’s Michael O’Connor, Colchester’s Adolphe Alfani, Jericho’s Liam Wilson and Hinesburg’s Quentin Hopwood. The Ezzo sisters will suit up the Castleton women along with Proctor’s Maggie McKearin, Springfield’s Alex Hutchins, Fayston’s Amaya Rogers and Shaftsbury’s Jordan Mattison.
Seventeen Vermonters on the Lyndon rosters give the Hornets a strong local flavor. Newport’s David Gratton, Jeffrey Blais and Matthew Abbott will team up with Guildhall’s Sam Villa, Morrisville’s James Salvas, Milton’s Lorenzo Garner, Tunbridge’s Koltin LeDuc and Norwich’s Joseph Patrick Osborn for the Lyndon men. St. Johnsbury’s Adriana Lemieux and Isabel Bourgeois will guide the Lyndon women in addition to West Glover’s Paige Currier, Ludlow’s Elizabeth Cavota, Winooski’s Kiara Mack, Derby’s Riann Fortin, East Burke’s Victoria Valentine, Morrisville’s Amber Everett and Benson’s Kerrigan Disorda.
The Middlebury men have Williston’s Owen Greene on the roster, while Burlington’s Nash Barlow and Karl Daly are playing for the UVM men. Pittsford’s Olivia White is a senior midfielder for the UVM women.
Vermonters on the Plymouth State squad include freshman Cole Matta, who is a 5-foot-8, 207-pound freshman goalie from Castleton. Panthers sophomore Parker Spaulding is a 6-foot, 178-pound goalie from Barre. Senior teammate Rowan Williams is a 6-foot, 168-pound senior from Berlin. Their team will travel to play Johnson on Sept. 19 and will visit Castleton on Oct. 7. The Panthers will host Lyndon on Oct. 24.