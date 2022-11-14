Connecticut teams walked away smelling like roses Saturday after a muddy New England Cross Country Running Championships.
The Hall boys hoisted their first title in program history after rallying late in the race to claim an eight-point victory over 12-time champ Bishop Hendricken. Glastonbury won its first girls title in 14 years, beating runner-up CVU by 17 points on the Covered Bridge trail at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, R.I.
St. Raphael standout Devan Kipyego won the boys race in 15 minutes, 24.7 seconds. The Rhode Island athlete recently committed to compete for Iowa State next year.
Orono junior Ruth White won the girls race by over 42 seconds, crossing the line in 17:51.3. The Maine phenom is now the two-time defending New England champ after prevailing by 22 seconds last year in Thetford.
Hall runners were in fifth place following the first mile on the boys competition, with Ridgefield, five-time champ Xavier and four-time champ Danbury near the front of the pack. Bishop Hendricken defeated Hall earlier this year at the Woods Trail Run, but the Hall racers claimed payback by passing a slew of competitors at the end to finish with a winning total of 89 points.
Isaac Mahler (sixth, 15:46) paced Hall in front of teammates Colin Goldschmidt (16th, 16:13.8), Ethan Striff-Cave (24th, 16:29.5), Ben Lewis (41st, 16:43) and Avery Allen (55th, 16:51.9). Leading the way for Bishop Hendricken were Troy Silvestri (11th, 15:58), Andrew Frezze (28th, 16:32.7), Keegan Tierney (32nd, 16:33.7), Jack Moretta (39th, 16:41.6) and Alex Sjoblom (48th, 16:49).
The top Vermont boys teams were St. Johnsbury (eighth), CVU (ninth), U-32 (12th), Essex (18th), Montpelier (21st) and Craftsbury (28th). The Hilltoppers were paced by Andrew Thornton-Shermin (30th, 16:32.9), Carson Eames (57th, 16:52.3), Nathan Lenzini (105th, 17:23.2), Charlie Krebs (123rd, 17:33.6) and Nathaniel Bernier (158th, 17:55.3). Ari Levin (173rd, 18:09.8) and Isaac Lenzini (177th, 18:13.6) recorded non-scoring times for St. Johnsbury, which finished two points in front of the Redhawks.
Matthew Servin placed ninth for CVU in 15:53.4. He was followed by teammates Daniel Knight (82nd, 17:11.3), Jack Crum (97th, 17:19.4), Owen Deale (98th, 17:19.4), Charles Garavelli (182nd, 18:18.4), Kody Guiterman (192nd, 18:22.1) and Thomas Garavelli (249th, 19:30.7).
The U-32 contingent featured strong showings from Cyrus Hansen (42nd, 16:43.2), Sargent Burns (88th, 17:13.3), Taggart Schrader (89th, 17:13.7), Wilder Brown (154th, 17:54.4), Wyatt Malloy (187th, 18:20.4), Tennessee Lamb (238th, 19:12.3) and Benjamin Warfield (248th, 19:30.5).
Division II state champ Avery Smart finished 26th for Montpelier in 16:30.7. Smart was supported by teammates Ezra Merrill-Triplett (153rd, 17:54.2), Noah Rivera (164th, 17:59.9), Jay Borland (170th, 18:05.6), Samuel Brondyke (189th, 18:20.9), Caleb Rockastle (246th, 19:27.4) and Luke Murphy (253, 19:43.9).
Luke Miklus (20th, 16:21.6) excelled for Essex along with Kelton Poirer (99th, 17:19.8), Darrian Michaelides (151st, 17:54), James Steward (155th, 17:54.7), Elliot Miklus (198th, 18:26.8), Henry Nasse (207th, 18:31) and Jonathan McNamara (219th, 18:44.7) Craftsbury’s point scorers were Charlie Kehler (152nd, 17:54.1), Matthew Califano (180th, 18:17.4), Cormac Leahy (200th, 18:27.1), Silas Hunt (229th, 18:56.8) and Linden Stelma-Leonard (258th, 20:26.7).
The Glastonbury finished with 116 points and were followed by CVU (133 points), third-place New Milford (174 points) and fourth-place Bonny Eagle (178 points)
Glastonbury’s top performers were Kelley MacElhiney (26th, 19:29.7), Brooke Strauss (27th, 19:32.5), Lila Garbett (36th, 19:42.9), Jacqueline Dudus (46th, 19:58.1) and Lucy Bergin (53rd, 20:08.4).
CVU was in contention to claim its seventh New England title, thanks to speedy efforts by Estella Laird (34th, 19:37.6), Amelie Scharf (38th, 19:48.6), Audrey Nielson (41st, 19:50.6), Alice Kredell (44th, 19:55) and Charlotte Crum (54th, 20:09.4). Redhawks Lydia Donahue (83rd, 20:37.5) and Ava Rohrbaugh (124th, 21:17.6) were also sharp. The top five racers for New Milford were Sydney Kelleher (ninth, 19:00.4), Isabel Greene (32nd, 19:35.3), Mya Morabito (56th, 20:11.6), Kat Taborsak (59th, 20:12.8) and Elizabeth Rainey (118th, 21:12.5).
Essex (15th), U-32 (18th), Mount Mansfield (21st), St. Johnsbury (27th) and Burlington (29th) completed the Vermont representatives at the regional event. Scarlett Stimson backed up the hype for the Hornets, placing 15th in 19:09.1. She received scoring assistance from teammates Taylore Dall (97th, 20:54.6), Hadley Martisus (155th, 21:55.3), Chelsea Larsen (168th, 22:07.2) and Tanisha Gerg (173rd, 22:13.9). Hornets Alyse Bibeau (176th, 22:14.2) and Abigail Bergeron (192nd, 22:35) also delivered impressive efforts.
U-32 was led by Amy Felice (63rd, 20:18.1), Jane Miller-Arsenault (92nd, 20:50.5), Claire Serrano (121st, 21:15), Avery Ryan (160th, 22:01.1), Olivia Serrano (208th, 22:50.3) and Madison Beaudoin (215th, 23:10).
Vermont’s top individual performer as Mount Mansfield’s Tess Drury, who crossed the line in third place with a time of 18:46.9. Ella McEntee (114th, 21:09.3), Tessa Ades (205th, 22:45.9), Hazel Pesci (221st, 23:35.4), Kathryn Compo (234th, 24:45) and Becca Hall (238th, 25:01) also competed for the Cougars.
St. Johnsbury relied on balance and consistency, thanks to the efforts of Ava Purdy (152nd, 21:54.8), Siri Joliffe (154th, 21:55.2), Bennett Crance (158th, 21:58.8), Macy Moore (199th, 22:37.6), Lily Laskowski (211th, 22:58.4), Jasmine Engle (216th, 23:12.7) and Peyton Qualter (217th, 13:15.7).
Scoring points for Burlington were Ava Goldsterin (109th, 21:03.7), Grace McHenry (166th, 22:05.7), Molly Fry (189th, 22:30.1), Jordyn O’Brien (206th, 22:46.3) and Brynna Swift-Herzog (213th, 23:05.6).
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Hall 89 2. Bishop Hendricken 97 3. Ridgefield 161 4. Xavier 163 5. Danbury 176 6. New Milford 206 7. Cumberland 299 8. St. Johnsbury 314 9. CVU 316 10. Staples 335 11. Coe Brown 344 12. U-32 389 13. St. Raphael 383 14. Souhegan 411 15. Barrington 411 16. La Salle 419 17. Lebanon 429 18. Essex 433 19. Hampden 473 20. Windham 477 21. Montpelier 493 22. Freeport 504 23. Pinkerton 529 24. East Greenwich 553 25. Nashua South 579 26. Portland 649 27. Camden Hills 708 28. Craftsbury 757 29. York 775 30. George Stevens 859
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Glastonbury 116 2. CVU 133 3. New Milford 174 4. Bonny Eagle 178 5. Ridgefield 190 6. New Fairfield 259 7. Hanover 272 8. Trumbull 303 9. E.O. Smith 306 10. Orono 323 11. Cumberland 324 12. Pinkerton 338 13. Bedford 355 14. Dover 408 15. Essex 413 16. Winnacunnet 416 17. East Greenwich 435 18. U-32 438 19. Oyster River 440 20. Barrington 485 21. Mt. Mansfield 494 22. St. Raphael 528 23. Moses Brown 570 24. Falmouth 573 25. Portland 577 26. Marshwood 582 27. St. Johnsbury 616 28. York 620 29. Burlington 644
