WEST HAVEN — Dale Provencher a 1968 Proctor High School graduate, had a passion for stock car racing. He worked on the crew for the G. Stone Motors team.
He came by the love of the track and the engines honestly. His father Tony had raced even going back to the defunct Pico Raceway.
Dale died too young, leaving us in 1998 at age 48.
The Provencher passion did not die. Dale’s son Wade Provencher also works on the G. Stone Motors team’s race crew and now Wade’s son Gage Provencher is racing in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Gage is getting an early start. He is a 13-year-old student at Middlebury but has already been cutting his teeth in this division for a couple of years. His savvy showed on Saturday night in the 15-lap feature race.
He lost the lead on lap 12 but still finished second to Chayton Young, a 17-year-old from Wynantskill, New York.
“I was really worried about No. 24 (Logan Denis),” said Young about last week’s winner.
Soon, though, Provencher became his focus.
“We were playing cat and mouse. He finally gave me an opportunity with two or three laps to go and I took it,” Young said.
Young is a high school senior who would like to stay in racing in some capacity after graduation.
“I would like to stick around the sport. I plan to go to school to become a welder and I hope that will let me stay in racing,” he said.
Being four years younger, Provencher has plenty of time to map out his future.
Wade said moving up to the Modified class is likely part of that future for Gage but that there is no hurry.
Gage has been tagged with the nickname Pig Boy and there is a story behind it. He had a pet pig at his Bridport home and the pig ran him into some metal that put a hole in his leg.
Later this year, Wade and Gage will honor Dale with a throwback car on the season that represents 25 years since Dale died. The car will be painted in the colors of Dale’s car, yellow with black stripe and logos.
Wade still works with the Stone team, helping Todd and his son Justin, both outstanding drivers.
Not on Saturday, though.
“Saturday night I am committed to Gage,” Wade said.
That is the night of the week that Devil’s Bowl is roaring and the first two evenings have played to jam-packed crowds.
Gage never knew his grandfather, of course, but the Provencher name never took a holiday from racing.
“I have just always been around it,” Gage said.
WINNERS
Kevin Chaffee, Sportsman Modified; Matt Tanner, SCoNE; A.J. Munger, Limited Sportsman; Boomer Patterson, Novice Modified; Chayton Young, 500cc Mini Sprints; Jakobee, Alger, Mini Stocks.
Full race recap to run when made available.
