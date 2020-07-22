CONCORD, Mass. — The 2020 New England Amateur golf championships took to the course for its second day Wednesday at Concord Country Club in Massachusetts.
Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards had an even-par round on Wednesday, putting him at 2-over for the tournament. The 19-year old had an eagle and five birdies through two rounds of play.
Rutland Country Club’s Jared Nelson shot 1-over on Wednesday and is 3-over across his two rounds. The 20-year old Nelson birdied seven holes thus far.
Rutland’s Garren Poirier, who recently won the Vermont Amateur, sits at 4-over. The veteran golfer had seven birdies across his first two rounds.
RCC’s Max Major’s 2-over round puts him at 6-over for the tournament, making the cut. He started off his day with an eagle Wednesday. He had four birdies in the opening rounds.
Brattleboro Country Club’s Jacob Zaranek’s 9-over score wasn’t good enough to make the cut. He had handful of birdies, but his double-digit bogeys hurt his chances.
Burlington Country Club’s Sam Myers shot a 5-over Wednesday to bring his score to 14-over for the tournament. Myers failed to make the cut.
Country Club of Barre’s Nelson Eaton was at 18-over after two rounds. Eaton failed to make the cut.
Jr. Match Play Championships
RANDOLPH — One of Rutland Country Club’s youngest golfers came out with a winning performance Wednesday at the Vermont Golf Association Junior Match Play championships at Montague Golf Club.
In the 10-14 girls division, RCC’s Teegan Duffy bested Ceder Knoll Country Club’s Namo Chaisri 4-and-2 to win the girls title.
In the 10-14 girls division, RCC’s Ronan Duffy, the No. 4 seed, won his Round of 16 match 6-and-5, advancing to face No. 5 seed Andrew Cramer.
Duffy also won his quarterfinal match, 1-up, to advance to the semifinals on Thursday.
In the 15-18 boys division, Stowe Golf Club’s Lincoln Sinclair, the No. 16 seed, fell to No. 1 seed Austin Giroux 6-and-5 in the Round of 16.
Dorset Field Club’s Harrison Digangi moved into the quarterfinals with a 5-and-3 win. No. 5 seed William Eaton, from the Country Club of Barre, lost in the Round of 16 4-and-3 allowing Benjamin Gramling to move on.
Digangi continued his strong play in the quarterfinals, taking it 2-up. He advances to the semifinal round.
Manchester Country Club’s Josh Cohen, the No. 15 seed, grabbed a 1-up upset in the Round of 16. Cohen took his quarterfinal match as well, 2-and-1.
The No. 3 seed Evan Forrest won his quarterfinal match 4-and-3 to advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Cohen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.