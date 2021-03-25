WATERBURY — After a cold and snowy New England winter, a trip to North Carolina is exactly what the doctor ordered for auto racing fans.
The American-Canadian Tour will make its first visit to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway for races April 2-3. Although the Hickory 125 and Easter Bunny 125 do not count for points, many drivers planning an ACT championship run in 2021 have decided to start their season early at the 0.363-mile oval.
Racers such as Ben Rowe, Tom Carey III, Stephen Donahue and Reilly Lanphear are jumping at the chance to compete at the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.” They are also preparing for the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17. That race will kick off the 12-event ACT Late Model Tour schedule.
“It’s a bucket list track, for sure,” Carey III said of the trip to Hickory. “I lived down in North Carolina all through high school. And as soon as I got my driver’s license, we used to go watch races there back in the Hooter’s Pro Cup days. It was always a pretty cool place to go into when you walk up to get into the grandstands and they’ve got all the past champions written on the walls. It’s a pretty humbling experience to see names like Ned Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt and Ralph Earnhardt. As a driver, it’s something that I never thought I would get a chance to do. And I’m just very humbled and grateful for the opportunity.”
Rowe is a multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion who is also gunning for the ACT title this year. He has the most experience at Hickory of any driver on the ACT entry lists, thanks to the track’s place on the PASS National Championship schedule. Rowe won the 2009 and 2016 editions of the Easter Bunny 150.
Rowe and recent Snowflake 100 winner Jake Johnson are planning doubleheader double-duty next weekend. On each night, they’ll compete in both the PASS Easter Bunny 150 and the ACT event. PASS winner Mike Hopkins will now pull double-duty Saturday as well. It will mean a busy day for all, but they certainly have the talent and temperament to make it happen.
Duxbury’s Reilly Lanphear is the only other ACT entrant with significant experience at Hickory Motor Speedway. Lanphear, who’s entering her fourth season with ACT, ran a Super Late Model at the historic track in 2018 and finished seventh in her first start. She and her sister Peyton are both making the trip for Easter weekend.
The practice sessions will be the first time many ACT drivers tackle the Hickory track. With the talented list of names making the haul to North Carolina, some of the top racers in New England are likely to get up to speed quickly.
Carey will attempt to build on a strong finish to his rookie ACT season. The third-generation racer grabbed his first ACT podium finish at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway in the season finale — a track that bears similarities to its Southern counterpart. He also had a runner-up in a 50-lap event at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway, giving him confidence heading into 2021.
“We’ll have the same goal as always: go out there and do the best we can, and let the cards fall where they fall,” Carey said. “Obviously, the goal is always to go out there and win. Hopefully we can keep some of our momentum rolling from last year. We’ve got a couple of good race cars here, nice pieces and I’m just really looking forward to getting the season going — especially starting it off down in Hickory.”
The 2020 ACT Rookie of the Year, Derek Gluchacki, is also starting his year in North Carolina. He’s gearing up to chase both the 2021 ACT title and the inaugural New England Late Model Challenge Cup. Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue is doing the same, making the Hickory doubleheader an important tune-up session for both.
Shawn Swallow, the 2020 Riverside Speedway champion, is going to Hickory in preparation for his first full ACT Late Model Tour champion. West Burke’s Jesse Switser is tuning up for his second year on the series. East Montpelier’s Joey Laquerre, the 77-year-old ageless veteran, is running his second Hickory event and will chase the 12-race Tour schedule beginning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
ACT fans can also watch 2020 runner-up D.J. Shaw on the PASS side of the program. Although Shaw is sticking to single-duty at Hickory, he’ll be pulling double-duty many times this year as he returns for another ACT title run.
Friday’s program will feature the ACT Hickory 125 and the 2020 PASS Easter Bunny 150. Saturday will feature the ACT Easter Bunny 125 and 2021 PASS Easter Bunny 150. Post time each day is 5:15 p.m.
