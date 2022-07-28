NO. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Alongside the epic $10,000-to-win Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 for the American-Canadian Tour, four local divisions at White Mountain Motorsports Park are ready to wow the crowds on hand and the fans at home on Racing America.
Just as exciting is that MAV-TV will be recording the racing events for a winter broadcast on national television.
While Shane Sicard continues to lead the way in the Well’s River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, the young-guns are making waves. Tanner Woodard powered his way to a second-place finish behind Sicard on New Hampshire Governor’s Cup night last Saturday while Rookie point leader Kaiden Fisher brought home another top-5 finish. Gilmanton’s Thomas Smithers VI recovered from a midway spin to come home sixth on the grid. Without fail, each of these drivers has made podium and top-5 finishes at nearly every event at White Mountain this season with Smithers and Fisher still hungry and on the hunt for their first win in the Mountains.
Sophomore Chris Moulton now holds a slim five-point lead over Littleton’s Tyler Thompson in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini point standings. Hometown girl Jillian Baumgardner stood in Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 victory lane last July and very well could again on Saturday, if she dispatches her father Donnie, that is. The elder Baumgardner had a strong run going against Jack Hayes last week and certainly looks to keep that speed rolling as they head into Saturday’s event.
The Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models also return to the White Mountain high banks with two different winners in the first two outings for the new, part-time division. The newest White Mountain division will once again share the spotlight with the American-Canadian Tour after their debut at the Spring Green in June. Midseason Champion Nick Anderson currently leads the standings followed by former Northeast Mini Stock Tour (NEMST)champion Desmond Skillings just nine-points back and recent first-time NEMST winner Ken Marier sitting in third.
Last, but far from least, the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division will make their first return since Midseason Championships night. With McKenna Merchant winning the last event and crowning herself the Midseason Champion of the non-points Kids Division, is there any stopping the Girl from Waterford? With Connor Charbonneau and Kyle Goodboul being the only others to take down Merchant so far this year but Logan Farnsworth has been knocking on the door all year, it may be time for the 22 to land in Milton CAT victory lane.
Saturday brings the American-Canadian Tour back to White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 5th annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250. Along with the $10,000-to-win, 250 showdown is a full undercard of weekly racing action for the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis, Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division.
Full schedule is available online with front gates opening at 1:45pm and Post Time set for 5:15pm starting with the Kids Division. General Admission is set at $25 for Adults, $10 for 12 and under and a Family Four Pack available for $50.
The Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 will also be available live and around the world with our partners at Racing America while MAV-TV Motorsports Network will be on site to tape the event for a winter broadcast on national television later this year.
