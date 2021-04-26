Libby Smith’s accomplishments and statistics on the basketball floor and golf course are staggering.
It’s funny that in spite of all the glitzy numbers and championships, one moment after a game can be the most enduring image of Libby Smith.
She and her University of Vermont teammates had just won a dramatic postseason women’s basketball game at Patrick Gym. Smith did a vertical leap, that was mind-boggling in itself, onto the press row table and began wildly waving to the crowd, acknowledging her appreciation to the fans for their incredible support and passion displayed during the game.
Looking back at her jump onto the table from a standing position, she could have made as big of a splash in track and field as she did on the court and the course.
Smith and the other members of the newest Vermont Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted virtually on Thursday night.
Smith began a run of five Vermont Women’s Amateur golf championships in 1999, finished fourth in the New England tournament in 2002 and turned pro in 2004.
She played for the legendary Essex High girls basketball coach Jean Robinson. When she was in the lineup, the Hornets amassed an astonishing 93-3 record that included three 24-0 seasons.
She completed her basketball career at UVM as the only player in the program to have 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.
Those are numbers that pop out at any hoop fan. Yet, it is that amazing leap onto the press table to show Catamount fans her appreciation that is the image I always think of first when Smith’s name come s up.
It isn’t surprising that the first thing Smith thought to do after that victory was to salute the people in the gym.
“She is probably one of the nicest young ladies that you’ll ever meet,” Mike Donoghue of the VSHOF said of Smith on Monday morning as a guest on the Mike Cameron Show on Rutland radio station WSYB.
One of the most wonderful facets of Vermont sports is that it seems everyone is connected.
Sarah Schreib is connected to Smith inasmuch as she also played basketball for Essex and then went on to play Division I basketball. Like Smith, she also eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau.
Schreib preceded Smith at Essex and had one of the great games of all time when she helped the Hornets win the championship game in 1990. She had 26 points and 19 rebounds in that contest.
Then it was off to James Madison University where she scored 1,380 points and pulled down 851 rebounds.
You want connections: The late Tom Pierce of Rutland is also in this VSHOF class and is the son of Leslie Pierce.
The Leslie D. Pierce Memorial, known around Rutland as the Pierce, is played each year at Rutland Country Club and regarded as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Northeast. People come from afar every year to play the event. Former major league pitchers Tommy John and Jim Kaat have played in the classic.
The first one was held in 1950 and won by Tom Pierce. Ah, connections.
Jim Cross and Toby Ducolon are other members of the class that will be honored on Thursday. They are connected in a very special way.
Cross was the hockey coach at the University of Vermont and recruited Ducolon.
Ducolon was named the UVM MVP in 1981, a season in which he led the Catamounts with 21 goals.
Mickey and Ginny Cohcran will be among the honorees on Thursday and the ‘C’ in Cochran could stand for connections. It screams it.
Vermont sports fans got to know the story of Robby Kelley a couple of years ago when he came to Castleton University to be a member of the Spartan football team at the age of 29. An elite skier on the world stage, it was his first fling at organized football.
He is the son of Lindy Cochran Kelley, the Olympic skier.
Lindy is only one of Mickey and Ginny’s Cochran’s children who ascended to the Olympic level in skiing. Marilyn, Barbara and Bobby also achieved that distinction.
There are many people outside the family who feel connected to the Cochrans. Hundreds have learned to ski at the Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond.
Vermont sports is special because there are so many connections woven through the state from Richford to Rockingham.
Thursday night will be a classic example of how connections make the Vermont sports landscape so wonderful.
