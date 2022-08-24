Local auto racing standings Aug 24, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Christopher Pelkey, left, and Brandon Lanphear compete during an auto racing event at Thunder Road. Photo by Alan Ward Milton driver Sam Caron celebrates after earning a Thunder Road victory in the Flying Tigers division. Photo by Alan Ward Buy Now Dean Switser Jr., bottom, competes during a Street Stock auto racing event at Thunder Road. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Street Stock driver Jeffery Martin, center, threads the needle between Thomas Peck, left, and Kyle MacAskill during Sunday's race at Thunder Road. Buzz Fisher Phto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THUNDER ROADLATE MODELS1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 8742. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 8693. 0VT Scott Dragon 8674. 2VT Stephen Donahue 8465. 86VT Marcel Gravel 8196. 9VT Chip Grenier 7377. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 7338. 38VT Tyler Cahoon9. 3VT Chris Roberts 69910. 01VT Stephen Martin 69411. 55VT Keegan Lamson 68612. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 68213. 17VT Darrell Morin 67314. 14VT Phil Scott 66815. 8VT Andy Hill 58216. 40VT Eric Chase 56617. 04VT Matthew Smith 55718. 99VT Cody Blake 37619. 4VT Scott Coburn 34120. 42VT Matt White 24621. 94VT Brendan Moodie 21822. 55TL Blair Bessett 20222. 68VT Brooks Clark 20224. 60N Derrick O'Donnell 16725. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156THUNDER ROADFLYING TIGERS1. 07VT Sam Caron 8862. 44VT Justin Prescott 8593. 15VT Derrick Calkins 8424. 01VT Mike Martin 8325. 67VT Kevin Streeter 8266. 8VT MIke Billado 8046. 20VT Robert Gordon 8048. 64VT Jason Pelkey 7819. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 77810. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 77411. 3VT Michael MacAskill 76612. 68NH Tanner Woodard 75013. 31VT Logan Powers 72514. 35DG Colin Cornell 70015. 56VT Chris LaForest 65916. 8NH Rich Lowrey 64417. 45VT Adam Maynard 59618. 5VT Tyler Austin 59219. 08VT Phil Potvin 54820. 2VT Eric Johnson 47921. 92VT Jaden Perry 41522. 33VT Matt Ballard 39423. 68VT Jason Woodard 26424. 11VT Jacob Roy 25025. 25NH Kevin Boutin 211THUNDER ROADSTREET STOCKS1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 9652. 68 Kyler Davis 9293. 54 Josh Lovely 9194. 8 Jeffrey Martin 9135. 74 Tyler Whittemore 8496. 47 William Hennequin 8187. 26 Luke Peters 8078. 48 Taylor Hoar 7919. 17 Justin Blakely 78410. 9 Zach Audet 75611. 0 James Dopp 72812. 7 Kyle MacAskill 72113. 43 Jamie Davis 71514. 79 Juan Marshall 71015. 2 Haidyn Pearce 66316. 3 Michael Gay 64417. 71 Jesse Laquerre 61218. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 60719. 30 Cam Powers 56820. 04 Scott Weston 52021. 29 Gary Mullen 51722. 73 Paige Whittemore 50523. 96 Thomas Peck 48324. 98 Kasey Collins 46625. 24 Todd Raymo 439AMERICAN-CANADIAN TOURLATE MODELS1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 7192. 21QC Alexandre Tardif 5953. 36NH Erick Sands 5524. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 5355. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 5176. 91QC Patrick Laperle 5167. 7NH Cody Leblanc 4837. 33QC Remi Perreault 4839. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 43210. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 37811. 66VT Jason Corliss 37512. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 35713. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 35614. 30NH Rich Dubeau 34715. 5MA Tom Carey III 34616. 04NH Shawn Swallow 32817. 27NH Cam Huntress 26318. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 25219. 19QC Dany Trepanier 24920. 5ME Dillon Molt 24521. 49NH Matt Anderson 23322. 86VT Marcel Gravel 22723. 78NH Quinny Welch 22124. 9QC Mathieu Kingsbury 20825. 2VT Stephen Donahue 196 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.