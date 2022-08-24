THUNDER ROAD

LATE MODELS

1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 874
2. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 869
3. 0VT Scott Dragon 867
4. 2VT Stephen Donahue 846
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 819
6. 9VT Chip Grenier 737
7. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 733
8. 38VT Tyler Cahoon
9. 3VT Chris Roberts 699
10. 01VT Stephen Martin 694
11. 55VT Keegan Lamson 686
12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 682
13. 17VT Darrell Morin 673
14. 14VT Phil Scott 668
15. 8VT Andy Hill 582
16. 40VT Eric Chase 566
17. 04VT Matthew Smith 557
18. 99VT Cody Blake 376
19. 4VT Scott Coburn 341
20. 42VT Matt White 246
21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 218
22. 55TL Blair Bessett 202
22. 68VT Brooks Clark 202
24. 60N Derrick O'Donnell 167
25. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156

THUNDER ROAD

FLYING TIGERS

1. 07VT Sam Caron 886
2. 44VT Justin Prescott 859
3. 15VT Derrick Calkins 842
4. 01VT Mike Martin 832
5. 67VT Kevin Streeter 826
6. 8VT MIke Billado 804
6. 20VT Robert Gordon 804
8. 64VT Jason Pelkey 781
9. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 778
10. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 774
11. 3VT Michael MacAskill 766
12. 68NH Tanner Woodard 750
13. 31VT Logan Powers 725
14. 35DG Colin Cornell 700
15. 56VT Chris LaForest 659
16. 8NH Rich Lowrey 644
17. 45VT Adam Maynard 596
18. 5VT Tyler Austin 592
19. 08VT Phil Potvin 548
20. 2VT Eric Johnson 479
21. 92VT Jaden Perry 415
22. 33VT Matt Ballard 394
23. 68VT Jason Woodard 264
24. 11VT Jacob Roy 250
25. 25NH Kevin Boutin 211

THUNDER ROAD

STREET STOCKS

1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 965
2. 68 Kyler Davis 929
3. 54 Josh Lovely 919
4. 8 Jeffrey Martin 913
5. 74 Tyler Whittemore 849
6. 47 William Hennequin 818
7. 26 Luke Peters 807
8. 48 Taylor Hoar 791
9. 17 Justin Blakely 784
10. 9 Zach Audet 756
11. 0 James Dopp 728
12. 7 Kyle MacAskill 721
13. 43 Jamie Davis 715
14. 79 Juan Marshall 710
15. 2 Haidyn Pearce 663
16. 3 Michael Gay 644
17. 71 Jesse Laquerre 612
18. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 607
19. 30 Cam Powers 568
20. 04 Scott Weston 520
21. 29 Gary Mullen 517
22. 73 Paige Whittemore 505
23. 96 Thomas Peck 483
24. 98 Kasey Collins 466
25. 24 Todd Raymo 439

AMERICAN-CANADIAN TOUR

LATE MODELS

1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 719
2. 21QC Alexandre Tardif 595
3. 36NH Erick Sands 552
4. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 535
5. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 517
6. 91QC Patrick Laperle 516
7. 7NH Cody Leblanc 483
7. 33QC Remi Perreault 483
9. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 432
10. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 378
11. 66VT Jason Corliss 375
12. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 357
13. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 356
14. 30NH Rich Dubeau 347
15. 5MA Tom Carey III 346
16. 04NH Shawn Swallow 328
17. 27NH Cam Huntress 263
18. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252
19. 19QC Dany Trepanier 249
20. 5ME Dillon Molt 245
21. 49NH Matt Anderson 233
22. 86VT Marcel Gravel 227
23. 78NH Quinny Welch 221
24. 9QC Mathieu Kingsbury 208
25. 2VT Stephen Donahue 196

