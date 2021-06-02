U-32, Spaulding, Harwood and Northfield track and field athletes led a strong contingent of Central Vermonters at the Essex Invitational.
“There is no New England Meet this year, so Essex was just a high-quality invitational with top-flight competition,” U-32 coach Mark Chaplin said. “This meet is a tuneup for the state meet, and so what we are looking for is our athletes to be peaking at the right time. We want to be running our fastest times of the year now.”
Lana Page won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.23 seconds and wound up third in the 100 hurdles (16.95 seconds) for the Raiders. Teammate Alaina Beauregard placed 16th during the 100 hurdles prelims (19.48 seconds) and finished 13th (55.02 seconds) in the 300 hurdles. Page was eighth in triple jump (9.29 meters) and 17th in high jump (1.3 meters).
Raider May Lamb finished eighth in the 800 (2 minutes, 27.02 seconds) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:53.43). Shams Ferver finished ninth for U-32 in the 1,500 (5:04.43), while Harwood’s Britta Zetterstrom was 15th (5:10.4). Caelyn McDonough was 14th for the Highlanders in the 3,000 (11:52.88). Spaulding’s Emily Poulin was 15th (12:13.47) and U-32’s Addy Budliger placed 19th (12:20.8).
Greta Little finished 14th for the Raiders in the 100-meter prelims (14.23 seconds) and was ninth in the 200 (28.77 seconds). Ferver, Lamb, Little and Anna Knauss were fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:22.03). Knauss, Budliger, Aylay Bodach-Turner and Estcher Macke finished fifth in the 4x800 relay (10:54.31).
U-32’s Cara Richardson finished sixth in shot put (9.16 meters), while Spaulding’s Theresa Hoar was seventh (9.02 meters). Richardson’s discus throw of 22.71 meters was good enough for eighth place. Hoar was 22nd in discus (17.63 meters).
Beauregard (14th, 21.41 meters) and Richardson (15th, 21.35 meters) led U-32 in javelin. Teammate Olivia Hogan finished 10th in high jump (1.35 meters). Beauregard was 13th (9.02 meters) in triple jump and Hogan wound up 19th (8.65 meters).
On the boys’ side, U-32’s Jack Fortin was runner-up in discus (36.18 meters). Teammate Jacob McCoy placed second in triple jump (12.06 meters) and third in javelin (39.16 meters). McCoy wound up 12th in the 300 hurdles (45.94 seconds). Greyson Davis (10th, 36.17 meters) was also strong in javelin for the Raiders.
Spaulding’s Nicholas Whalen was sixth in the 200 (24.33 seconds), while teammate Simon Brown was 19th (25.18 seconds). Peoples Academy’s Sawyer Beck won the 400 (52.66 seconds) and Spaulding’s Taite Magoon was third (53.18 seconds). Jake Darling finished 13th (55.14 seconds) for the Crimson Tide in the 400 and Matthew Toborg was 22nd (57.84 seconds).
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thonrton-Sherman won the 800 in 1:57.31. The top U-32 racers were Carter Little (19th, 2:12.66) and Jed Kurts (21st, 2:13.12). Spaulding’s David Poulin crossed the line in 24th (2:18.63).
Thornton-Sherman posted a winning time of 3:57.34 in the 1,500. U-32 featured impressive showings by Patrick Cioffi (fourth, 4:11.86), Leo Cioffi (sixth, 4:19.46), Sargent Burns (19th, 4:26.79) and Luke Page (22nd, 4:31.54). Magoon was 15th (4:25.35).
Six Raiders competed in the 3,000. Jacob Miller-Arsenault was fifth for U-32 in 9:25.33. He was followed by teammates Oliver Hansen (sixth, 9:27.03), Patrick Cioffi (seventh, 9:30.5), Leo Cioffi (11th, 9:38.46), Wilder Brown (20th, 10:26.76) and Burns (21st, 10:41.62).
Northfield’s Ethan Monmaney-Utton advanced to the finals in the 110-meter hurdles and placed sixth (17.64 seconds). McCoy was 10th (17.99 seconds) during prelims. Seth Almond (21st, 19.25 seconds) and Jacob Allen (24th, 20.05 seconds) raced for Spaulding.
Marcel Brault, Jake Darling, Taite Magoon and David Pouling teamed up for a seventh-place showing in the 4x400 relay in 3:47.05. Miller-Arsenault, Carter Little, Luke Page and Alex Saunders joined forces to finish 10th (3:57.03). The same four runners placed third in the 4x800 relay (8:41.76). Spaulding was fourth in 8:45.13, led by Toborg, David Poulin, Taite Magoon and Darling.
Brault finished seventh in shot put (11.58 meters), with Whalen placing third in high jump (1.7 meters). Brault placed eighth in triple jump. (11.34 meters). Darling cleared the bar at 2.9 meters to claim sixth in pole vault. Kurts was 12th (2.75 meters). Northfield’s Devin Audette was ninth in high jump (1.6 meters).
