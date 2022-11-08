GRANITE CITY 5-KILOMETER
RUN/WALK FOR VETERANS
NOV. 5, 2022
TOP FEMALES
Name, Age, Time
1. Jessica Cotnoir 33 27:10 2. Anna Reinold 41 27:32.3 3. Christie Galfetti 25 27:40.4 4. Tabitha Lord 39 28:44 5. Kristy Pecor 38 34:16.5 6. Ashley George 39 34:19.8 7. Sarah Capron 42 35:19.9 8. Grace Richardson 18 26:26.6 9. Deliliah Avery 19 26:26.6 10. Cheryl Lasell 62 37:30.3 11. Shelby Mack 37 39:30.2 12. Shirlaine Deforge 37 39:30.4 13. Grace Kirol 8 40:43.3 14. Lindsay Kirol 36 41:10.1 15. Lindsey Lozier 31 43:20.2 16. Megan MacAulay 36 44:46.9 17. Jennifer MacAulay 39 44:47.2 18. Miryam Gonzalez 18 45:33.7 19. Mk Commins 65 45:38.5 20. Beth Hallstrom 44 46:01.6 21. Jenna Hallstrom 21 46:02.0 22. Lindsay Benner 37 46:29.7 23. Christan Koliander 55 47:41.0 24. Stephanie Cayia 49 50:49.7 25. Baylee Boucher 24 50:50.5 26. Kris Chase 48 50:50.8 27. Elizabeth Bradshaw 29 50:52.1 28. Lisa Wright 56 52:24.0 29. Linda Bouffard 56 52:38.5 30. Diana Weggler 66 52:52.1 31. Barbara Balch 72 51:34.1 32. Melissa Battah 43 58:33.7 33. Debra Rosa-Ramirez 62 59:20.0 34. Val Hamel 61 59:20.2 35. Kathy Morse 62 1:01:51.1 36. Joan Hart 86 1:01:55.0 37. Debra Pierce 50 1:01:56.5 38. Danielle Ballenger 38 1:04:43.3
MEN’S RESULTS
1 Nathaniel Palter 20 18:12.8 2 Joseph Rauch 19 18:49.4 3 John Clapp 24 20:27.7 4 Peter Maurais 34 20:56.4 5 Trenin Oldaker 18 21:57.6 6 Nathaniel Jones 21 22:01.4 7 Aaron Whitlouc 18 22:03. 8 Bruce Hedle 18 22:59.7 9 Koa Rosales 19 23:15.3 10 Hendrik Reinold 35 23:23.5 11 Blayne Camden 18 23:42.1 12 Alan Ramirez Springdale 19 23:46.6 13 Matthew Peate 18 23:50.1 14 Jaden Serrano 18 25:21.5 15 Joshua Ryan 19 25:25.6 16 Camilo Landestoy 19 25:32.0 17 Ilyes Hassani 23 26:05.7 18 Ethen Brown 18 27:03.3 19 Darrel Lasell 64 27:19.7 20 Nicolas Storellicastro 40 28:20.4 21 Ahmed Mohammad 18 28:41.8 22 Kurt Hawkins 49 28:49.5 23 Benny Brown 35 30:51.5 24 Joseph George 9 31:11.7 25 David Johns 69 32:39.2 26 Dennis Patrick 42 32:42.1 27 Lucas Herring 42 36:17.0 28 Dick Ferno 79 38:31.1 29 David Devarney 66 39:31.9 30 John Shaffer 19 45:33.5 31 Christopher Benner 39 46:29.2 32 Shadi Battah 46 48:33.5 33 Dennis Balthory-Kitsz 73 54:32.2 34 Siraj Battah 7 58:43.5 35 Robert Pierce 57 1:01:58.1
FALLEN LEAVES 5K RESULTS
NOV. 5, 2022
TOP FEMALES
1. Kristen Munson 20:29 2. Dylan Broderick 20:55 3. Kimberly Tillotson 21:43 4. Theresa Noonan 21:49 5. Esther Erbe 22:11 6. Lauren Purcell 22:23 7. Celia Riechel 23:22 8. Bess Powers 24:22 9. Cathy DuPont 25:16 10. Genevieve Sauvegeau 27:11 11. Colleen Kutin 27:17 12. Elizabeth McCarthy 28:24 13. Katie Humphrey 28:24 14. Ambiana Glavin 28:41 15. Hanna Hoelzl 29:30 16. Donna Millay 30:00 17. Rachel Gouge 30:20 18. Eline Paikin 30:25 19. Ruby Mott 33:54 20. Phebe Mott 33:54
TOP MEN
