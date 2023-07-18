Barre players celebrate after earned a 5-2 victory over Central Vermont during Monday’s Little League All-Star baseball game. The Barre roster features Michael Anderson, Miles Marineau, Zachary Bradley, Holden Mayo, Cameron Fortier, Keegan Bergeron, Trevor Day, Callahan Farnham, Levi Sherman, Keegan Myers, Evan Folsom and DJ Texeira. Head coach John May is joined by assistant coaches Tyler Bradley and Jordan Bergeron. Barre erased an early deficit by rallying with three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth. Winning pitcher Zachary Bradley threw five-plus innings and every player in the Barre lineup reached base at least once. Fortier’s one-run single to center field drove in Zachary Bradley to tie the game in the fourth frame. Keegan Bergeron followed with a one-run single to center field to drive in Holden Mayo for the go-ahead run before Folsom drove in Fortier. Miles Marineau and Zachary Bradley added RBIs in the fifth inning and then Marineau relieved Bradley on the mound to record the final out. Barre will face undefeated Connecticut Valley in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship at Bond Field.