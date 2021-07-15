A summer tradition since 1975, the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Matches pick up where they left off in 2019 on Saturday. There was no game in 2020 due to COVID.
The best recent high school graduates from Vermont and New Hampshire square off at Hanover High School. The girls game kicks off the day at 2 p.m. and the boys take the field for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Leland & Gray coach Chris Barton is an assistant on the Vermont boys team for head coach Reeves Livesay of Middlebury Union High School.
Barton was an assistant for this game back in 2004 and he has noticed a discernible difference in the roster 17 years later.
The wide gap between players from the large schools and small schools has been closed. Barton believes that is because so many more players from the smaller schools are now playing more club soccer on elite teams.
Two of the small-school players from the southern half of the state are Barton’s son Riley Barton and Proctor’s Conner McKearin.
They were both productive goal scorers during their careers. Barton is Leland & Gray’s all-time leading goal scorer with 70 and McKearin pumped in 62 goals for the Phantoms.
Livesay said that there will be players asked to take on a much different role than they had on their high school team.
McKearin will be among those players.
“Conner is one of those players being asked to play outside back even though most of his time had been up front,” Livesay said. “He was a player who was very accepting of that role.”
The Vermont boys squad is northern Vermont heavy with the only other players from the south being White River Valley’s Carder Stratton, Twin Valley’s Izaak Park and Burr and Burton’s Duncan Chamberlain.
The Vermont boys team had a four-hour practice on July 10 and one player who caught Barton’s eye was Montpelier defender Leo Riby-Williams.
“He is a big, athletic back. He is quite a player, a force back there,” Barton said.
Riby-Williams will be trying to bring some of that Montpelier magic to the team. He played on three state championship teams for the Solons during the school year — soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
The lengthy practice gave the Vermont coaches a chance to sort things out, something that is a painstaking process for an all-star team where changes in some players’ positions is necessary to make the puzzle fit.
“We got a lot done. We scrimmaged a lot to figure out where the kids should be on the field,” Barton said.
The goalies will be Peoples Academy’s Dylan Haskins and Stowe’s Schaefer-Geiger. They are teammates on the Capital club team.
Livesay was impressed with both goalkeepers.
“They are both very good and very good with the ball at their feet,” he said.
Livesay said last Saturday’s practice at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction was productive.
“I think the focus was getting the coaches familiar with the players and the players familiar with each other,” he said.
Like the boys team, the Vermont girls squad will have a pronounced northern Vermont flavor.
There is some southern representation and Rutland County has three players — Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka and Fair Haven twins Emma and Megan Ezzo.
Emma Ezzo and Colchester’s Olivia Moore are the goalkeepers.
One of those small-world soccer scenarios has both Emma Ezzo and Moore headed to Plattsburgh State to play soccer.
“Olivia is as complete of a keeper as you are going to find in Vermont,” Colchester coach Jeff Paul said.
Vermont rostersGirls — Caroline Kirby, U-32; Payton Gariboldi, U-32; Sasha Kennedy, U-32; Jess Klein, CVU; Josie Pecor, CVU; Olivia Zubarik, CVU; Olivia Moore, Colchester; Madeline Benoit, Spaulding; Halle Pletzer, Spaulding; Avril Desautels, Milton; Sam Orest, Milton; Beth Poirier, Milton; Emma Ezzo, Fair Haven; Megan Ezzo, Fair Haven; Souma Mitra, Essex; Willa Clark, Mount Mansfield; Kendra Sabotka, Rutland; Payton Karson, Burlington; Melanie Winters, Montpelier; Emma Blanck, Rice; Savannah Scodin, Mount Abraham; Sophie Burns, Enosburg; Hannah Kelly, Vergennes; Molly Molleur, Hazen.
Boys — Dylan Haskins, Peoples; Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, Stowe; Sam Hogg, Burlington; Duncan Chamberlain, Burr and Burton; Kevin Lyon, Essex; Chance Rose, Milton; Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier; Jules Gershman, Stowe; Izaak Park, Twin Valley; Will Paulson, BFA-St. Albans; Ben Sampson, CVU; Henry Bijur, CVU; Hayden Adams, Harwood; Riley Barton, Leland & Gray; Adrien Monks, Mount Mansfield; Conner McKearin, Proctor; Gardner Auchincloss, St. Johnsbury; Tommy Zschau, St. Johnsbury; Jake Manley, Burlington; Adolphe Alfani, Colchester; Stefan Digangi, Essex; Will Hauf, Mount Mansfield; Tommy O’Leary, South Burlington; Carder Stratton, White River Valley.
2020 teams honored
Since there was no Lions Cup last season, the players selected for the 2020 teams will be honored at halftime.
“We are trying to do as much for them as we can. They will be introduced and receive certificates at halftime of each game,” Hanover High coach Rob Grabill said.
CORNER KICKS: This is the first time the game has been held at Hanover High but it has been played in Hanover before. The event was at Dartmouth College five straight years from 1993 through 1997. ... The girls game was added in 1983. ... The inaugural game in 1975 was played at Middlebury College with Vermont earning a 2-1 victory. ... The New Hampshire girls lead the series 19-13-5. The boys series is even at 18-18-9. ... Windsor’s Evelyn Page was selected to play on the Vermont girls team but is away at Clemson University. ... Most goals in a game was the 12 scored in 1976 when the Vermont boys defeated New Hampshire 8-4.
