CASTLETON — An offensive line can make or break a team’s chances of victory.
If the big boys up front are opening up holes for running backs and providing the quarterback the necessary time to scan the field for his best option, more often than not, a football team will be in good shape.
Most lineman groups are built over time with months and sometimes years of work put in to create the camaraderie that allows them to work as one force.
Linemen aren’t afforded that luxury for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. From the moment they stepped foot on Vermont State University Castleton’s campus this past Sunday to the final walkthroughs late in the week, they are doing everything they can to gel quickly.
“We just try to create chemistry with the other lineman,” said Rutland’s Luke DelBianco, who played on the line on both sides of the ball in his high school career and will play at Franklin Pierce University in the fall.
“When you’re from other schools, it can be hard, but I think we’re doing really well. We played against each other and now we get to play with each other, so it’s a nice experience.”
All the players who make the Shrine Bowl know what it takes to play at the top level, all having done it for their respective high schools across the Green Mountain and Granite States.
Studying is one of the major reasons these players are as elite as they are. There’s plenty of that going on this week, while players try to get used to Vermont coach Greg Balch’s game plan for Saturday.
“Our playbook really helps, studying through that,” said Fair Haven’s David Doran, who was the linchpin of the Slaters’ offensive line during his standout high school career.
“Getting to know the other linemen and just talking about the plays throughout the day really helps create bonds to put it all together when we need to.”
Last year’s Shrine Bowl was one predicated on the run game. Vermont attempted just nine passes and five of those came on the final drive where the Green Mountain State was down on the scoreboard.
Balch tends to mix up his offensive strategy a little more than his Shrine predecessor, but definitely tends to to lean on the running game when coaching at Windsor.
“Knowing (coach Balch) is going to rely on us, we just have to step up, take charge and lead the way,” Doran said.
Along with DelBianco and Doran, Burr and Burton Academy’s Miles Kaplan, Jakob Crossman, Bellows Falls’ Jake Moore and Dillion Perry, CVU’s Trey Terricciano, Hartford’s AJ Aldrich and Connor Tierney, Mount Mansfield’s Jordan D’Amico and Mount Abraham’s Caleb Russell are other lineman listed on the roster.
Tight ends like MAU’s Braeden Billert, Essex’s Josh Brown and Middlebury’s Penn Riney could also have important blocking roles. Vermont’s running backs figure to play a role in those efforts as well.
Vermont line coach Mike Empey has been impressed with the group’s ability to grasp the concepts so quickly.
“These guys are highly coachable. I’ve had the easiest week ever because they knew all the basic techniques and they communicate,” Empey said. “The biggest thing about the O-line in a week like this is being able to communicate quickly and learn the plays.
“We have a couple different sets we’re using so there’s stuff to learn. They’re just smart linemen and have worked hard all week, They’ve been open to new ideas and busted their butts.”
Empey pointed to the effort of BBA’s Kaplan taking on a leadership role.
“The Kaplan kid is a nasty lineman. He gets out there and mixes it up,” Empey said. “We’ve got some big offensive tackles and I have guards coming out my ears.”
Mount Abe’s Russell has been a kid that has caught Empey’s eye this week.
“That’s the thing about some of these guys on both sides of the line. Maybe they’re in a program that’s not as strong, but they’re a really good player,” Empey said.
BF’s Moore and Perry are guys that have succeeded in a similar run-based offense and figure to have big roles as well, among a large assortment of elite linemen.
When the 70th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl kicks off on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Castleton, this high-level set of linemen will hope to work as one. That’s often the difference between victory and defeat.