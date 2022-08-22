MONTMAGNY, Quebec - Driver Raphael Lessard took home the $10,000 winner's check as the the American-Canadian Tour returned to Autodrome Montmagny for the first time since 1999.
Lessard overpowered the rest of the 30-racer field at the CAN-AM 200, while Alexandre Tardif ad D.J. Shaw rounded out the podium. Shaw extended his sizable lead in the championship point standings, with top rookie Tardif making big gains in the race for second place with Derek Gluchacki.
Tardif, former Serie-ACT champions Jean-Francois Dery and Dany Trepanier all earned first-place results during the three 12-lap qualifying races that set the field. Following driver introductions, a moment of silence was held for Claude Aubin. The former Catamount Stadium champion, promoter of Autodrome St-Eustache and longtime supporter of the former NASCAR North Tour passed away two weeks ago.
Maxime Gauvreau earned the pole position and sped off with the lead from the start, with Lessard, Tardif, Trepanier, Shaw and Patrick Laperle invading the top-10 in the early stages of the race. As the leaders clicked off laps, Gauvreau and Lessard padded their lead and began to hit heavy three-wide lapped traffic as Lessard attempted to gain on Gauvreau.
The first caution flag came out on lap 50 for the spinning #14QC care of Max Taillefer. New Hampshire’s Cody LeBlanc earned the first Lucky Dog spot of the evening and was promoted to the lead lap. On the restart, Gauvreau once again pulled away as Jonathan Bouvrette stuffed his #41 Duroking Ford Mustang between Lessard and Tardif to make it a three-wide fight for second. Meanwhile, Shaw and Laperle were close behind in the fifth and sixth positions.
The caution flag was waved again on lap 59 as full-season ACT point hunter Remi Perreault stopped at the top of turn three with a dead car, ending his day. Perreault’s teammate Claude Leclerc benefitted from the second Lucky Dog award as Gauvreau and Tardif prepared for the restart. Gauvreau once again slammed the accelerator and pulled away with the lead as Tardif, Lessard and Trepanier were close behind. The first big wreck of the night happened in turn two on lap 64 as Yvon Bedard, William Larue and Louis Phillippe Lauzier got crossed up to bring out the third caution.
Tardif and Gauvreau resumed their battle on the restart, battling door handle to door handle until Gauvreau’s #17QC vehicle got loose underneath Tardif entering turn one on lap 66. The incident left the door open for Lessard to steal the lead. Lessard extended his advantage until lap 87, whenJean-Francois Dery slammed into the backstretch wall and blew his right-front tire. The caution also doubled as the fuel stop for the extra-distance event as all cars headed to the pits on the front stretch.
When the green flag waved again, Lessard found some extra speed in his #48QC Larue Ford Mustang and quickly passed Gauvreau, Shaw and the rest of the field. The real race on track was for second place, as Shaw and Gauvreau fought hard inside and outside of each other as Mathieu Kingsbury and Jean-Francois Dery entered the mix as well. The four-car battle was nearly five when Patrick Laperle made his way forward. Yvon Bedard’s spin into the turn-two grass resulted in another caution on lap 135.
Most of the field - including Lessard, Shaw, Gauvreau, Bouvrette and Kingsbury - jumped into the pit area to take their two additional right-side Hoosier Racing Tires. After bringing out the earlier caution, Jean-Francois Dery drove through the field to restart on the pole alongside Laperle. Dery took the lead quickly as Laperle fought hard on his outside before the caution flag waved once more for Jean Phillippe Bergeron’s flat left-front tire after contact with the inside wall. Dery pulled away with the restart lead once again.
A massive wreck on lap 148 forced teammates Jonathan Bouvrette and Mathieu Kingsbury to bow out of the event after the two slammed into the front-stretch wall. That set up the rest of the event as a battle between Lessard and Tardif quickly ensued. Through three more cautions, Lessard and Tardif battled while constantly under pressure from Shaw, Laperle and Dery. The final 24 laps were caution-free, allowing Lessard to earn his first ever ACT win.
Lessard is the second Canadian to win an ACT race following two seasons of COVID-19 border restrictions between the United States and Canada. Lessard is the seventh winner in ACT competition this season and is the second first-time winner following fellow Port City Race Cars driver Marcel Gravel’s win at Oxford Plains Speedway in July.
The ACT returns to action at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway for the eighth event of the season with the Oxford Plains 125 on Aug. 27.
