Rain reared its ugly head again on Friday, but every Vermont American Legion baseball state tournament game was played, except one.
No. 1 seed Brattleboro Post 5 took on the No. 2 South Burlington Wildcats in a battle of teams undefeated in tournament play. The contest originally started at Rutland's St. Peter's Field, but was moved to Otter Valley Union High School after rain left the field unplayable.
The game remained in a scoreless tie into the sixth inning, before Brattleboro broke through. Post 5 loaded the bases on a walk, a single and an intentional walk.
Turner Clews came up next and shot a grounder through the left side of the infield to score Jack Pattison for the game's lone run.
In earlier action at Otter Valley, No. 3 seed White River Junction Post 84 beat the No. 4 Colchester Cannons 5-4 in the morning. Post 84 then beat No. 3 Franklin County Post 1 4-1 to advance to play on Saturday.
No. 2 seed Manchester Union Underground, who were 13-3 winners over No. 4 Rutland Post 31 at St. Peter's in the morning, were supposed to play the loser of the Brattleboro-South Burlington game, but that game was postponed until Saturday.
Rutland had five hits in Friday’s contest, a big improvement from its two-hit outing against Essex on Wednesday. While the bats were much improved, there were other facets of the game that hurt Rutland. Errors and walks in the later innings did Post 31 no favors, while it trailed on the scoreboard.
The game had the makings of a pitchers’ duel in the early going. After an hour and 45 minute rain delay, Manchester’s Max Brownlee and Rutland’s Griff Briggs both were strong.
Briggs gave up a towering home run to Sam Steinman to lead off the bottom of the second, but he settled in quite nicely, retiring six of the next seven batters he faced.
Brownlee kept Rutland hitless up until the fourth inning, where Fraser Pierpont blooped a single in. That was the last inning for the right-hander as Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki wanted to save him for potential work later in the tournament.
“The big thing coming out of the rain delay was Max,” Lewicki said. “He stepped right up and was pitching really good for a while. We were able to take him before 45 pitches, so that if we get to Sunday, which nothing is guaranteed, we have a pitcher available.”
Manchester used more power hitting to create separation in the bottom of the fourth. Will Addington led off reaching on an error at third base, while Steinman and Nate Smilko followed with singles to load the bases.
Trevor Greene came up next and cranked a grand slam over the left field fence to extend the Manchester lead to five. Greene had been dealing with some injury issues earlier in the season, but is at full strength now.
Jack McCoy came on to pitch for Manchester in the fifth and Rutland found its form at the plate off the young hurler.
Andy McEnerny singled following a leadoff single. Cam Rider came up next and hit one over the center field fence to narrow the Manchester advantage. Later in the inning, Jordan Beayon doubled to score Briggs, who had singled following the Rider homer.
A response was needed for Manchester and it got it in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of some control issues for Briggs. Manchester tacked on three runs on a pair of walks with the bases juiced and on a sacrifice fly by Brownlee.
Manchester put the game away with a five-run sixth inning to finish a run-rule win and stay alive in the tournament.
The schedule for Saturday includes four games. Brattleboro and Essex, both undefeated in tournament play, square off at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Field with the winner advancing to Sunday's championship.
South Burlington and Manchester will play at the same time, 10 a.m., at Otter Valley. The loser sees their tournament hopes dashed, while the winners jump in their cars and drive over to St. Peter's Field to play White River Junction at 1 p.m.
The final game of the day is at 4 p.m. at St. Peter's, where the loser of the Essex and Brattleboro game plays the winner of the 1 p.m. game to decide the second team to advance to Sunday's championship.
