The Vermont American Legion baseball season started with 15 teams with state championship dreams, but only eight are left with that aspiration within grasp.
The American Legion state tournaments opens up on Wednesday with two games at Castleton University and two at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.
The two venues share the festivities on Thursday as well, before the tournament shifts fully to Castleton for the last three days of action.
The field is set for the double-elimination tournament, so let’s take a look at the opening round matchups.
No. 1 vs No. 4 Games
Brattleboro Post 5 earned the top seed in the Southern Division and will face forth-seeded Franklin County Post 1, of the Northern Division, in an opening round game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field.
Post 5 has proven to be one of the most elite offensive clubs in the state. Over the weekend, Brattleboro posted 52 runs across three games. Post 5 has scored in double figures in 10 of its 18 games.
Players like Turner Clews, Alex Bingham, Willem Thurber and Zinabu McNeice, among others, make them incredibly potent.
The question for Brattleboro will be its pitching and defense, which has been on more shaky ground than its standout offense.
Franklin County had the look of an elite team in the Northern Division, winning seven of its first 10 games, but sputtered down the stretch.
Post 1 was marred in in a five-game losing streak in mid-July and since then have won just two games.
Franklin holds an upset win against Colchester, so Post 1 has shown it can hang with the elite.
The South Burlington Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the Northern Division and play No. 4 seed Lakes Region, of the Southern Division, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Castleton University.
This game has the makings of a David vs Goliath story.
South Burlington enters the tournament with a 16-4 record, while the Lakers are 3-15.
Since a 1-2 start, the Wildcats have went 15-2. Pitching has been South Burlington’s strong suit as it has allowed double digit runs just twice this season.
Lakes Region grabbed a spot in the tournament by its host status. The Lakers’ record isn’t one befitting of a state championship tournament, but the team has proven to be a tough out at times.
This past week, Lakes Region earned a win over a solid Rutland Post 31 team and it also holds a win over fellow tournament-goer Bellows Falls. A couple close calls against White River Junction were also impressive.
No. 2 vs No. 3 Games
Manchester Union Underground was in the running for the top seed in the Southern Division for a while, but ended up just missing out via a doubleheader split with Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Union Underground will meet the third-seeded Colchester Cannons, of the Northern Division, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field.
Manchester had to settle for the No. 2 seed, but has been plenty strong, winning five of its last six games, following a three-game midseason skid.
Manchester has proven it can win in many different ways. Whether it’s powerful offense from guys like Sam Steinman and Trevor Greene or standout pitching from guys like Greene, Max Brownlee and Griff Briggs, Union Underground has done it all.
Colchester was one of the most dominant teams of the opening half of the season, getting out to a 10-1 start.
Things have been more rocky since, losing six of their last 10, but two dominating wins against top-seeded South Burlington, show the potential the team has when playing at its best.
Essex Post 91 is looking to retain its spot atop the Legion ladder and repeat as state champions. Essex will be the No. 2 seed coming out of the Northern Division and meet No. 3 Bellows Falls Post 37, of the Southern Division, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Castleton University.
Post 91 ran into a little late-season trouble with two losses in the last week that kept it from the top seed in the North, but holds winning streaks of eight and five at different points.
Similar to their fellow No. 2 seed Manchester, Essex has proven it can win in multiple different ways.
Bellows Falls was the team left out on the bubble of last year’s state tournament, but made sure that wouldn’t be the case again.
Things weren’t perfect down the stretch, but Post 37 did win six of its last nine games, including an impressive 3-2 win over the weekend against Manchester that was the difference in them getting into the tournament.
It’s worth noting that Bellows Falls won the season series against two of its fellow elite Southern opponents, Manchester and White River Junction.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
(Double Elimination)
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 3 Bellows Falls vs No. 2 Essex, 1 p.m. at Castleton University Game 2: No. 4 Lakes Region vs No. 1 So. Burlington, 4 p.m. at Castleton Game 3: No. 3 Colchester vs No. 2 Manchester, 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field Game 4: No. 4 Franklin Co. vs No. 1 Brattleboro, 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s
Thursday, July 28
(Elimination: Game 5 and 6) Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs loser of game 4, 12 p.m. at St. Peter’s Game 6: Loser of game 2 vs loser of game 3, 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs winner of game 4, 12 p.m. at Castleton Game 8: Winner of game 2 vs winner of game 3, 3 p.m. at Castleton
Friday, July 29
(Elimination: Game 9 and 10) Game 9: Winner of game 6 vs loser of game 7, 10 a.m. at Castleton Game 10: Winner of game 5 vs loser of game 8, 1 p.m. at Castleton Game 11: Winner of game 7 vs winner of game 8, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Saturday, July 30
(Elimination: Game 12 and 13) Game 12: Winner of game 9 vs winner of game 10, 1 p.m. at Castleton Game 13: Winner of game 12 vs loser of game 11, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Sunday, July 31
Game 14: Winner of game 13 vs winner of game 11, 1 p.m. Game 15: If necessary
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.