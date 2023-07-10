The 2023 Vermont American Legion baseball season is flying by.
In just about a week, the regular season will be wrapping up across the state, and quickly after, the state tournament at Vermont State University-Castleton will follow.
With the season reaching its latter stages, the race to have one of the eight chairs at the state tournament table is heating up.
Let’s take a look at the Southern and Northern Division races and what to look for down the stretch.
NORTH
It’s a tale of two tiers in the North Division this summer.
Heading into the week, two-time defending state champion Essex Post 91 was undefeated and looks every bit of the championship team they’ve been in recent years.
Essex has allowed more than five runs just once this season and has scored in double figures six times. They are the definition of elite.
Two games with South Burlington and another with Colchester are challenges, but this team is as good of a lock as can be to in the state tournament.
South Burlington was one of the best teams in Division I during the high school season and has been very strong during the summer as well.
Their three losses have come against Essex and Colchester, but also have beaten the Cannons twice and have been dominant against teams below them in the standings.
Colchester started off 0-3, but has been elite since then, winning eight of its last 10 games.
The Cannons still have a game apiece against Essex and South Burlington in the final week of the regular season.
Essex, South Burlington and Colchester seem like locks for the tournament, but the final spot is anyone’s game between Addison County, Franklin County and Montpelier.
Addison County is still looking for a signature win and will get a bunch of chances to get one with two games against Essex, two against South Burlington and one against Colchester.
Franklin County’s best win was easily its first one, where it beat the Cannons 4-3 in their season opener. Similar to Addison, it has chances to make a statement or two more with elite teams left on the schedule/
Montpelier’s only win came against Addison County, but Post 3 has been a lot more competitive in games as of late. They have another game against Addison and play Franklin, which could be opportunities to pick up a crucial win.
SOUTH
If there’s one given for the state tournament, it’s that Brattleboro Post 5 will have one of the four South spots in the tournament field.
Coming into the week, Post 5 was sporting an 11-2 record in league play, with its two losses coming by two runs or less. Following an opening day loss, Brattleboro rattled off nine straight victories, firmly putting itself in the pole position for the division.
Two more matchups with Rutland and White River Junction stand in their way of the top seed in the South.
Outside of Brattleboro, everything is up for grabs. The other six teams in the South are separated by just three games, every team is still alive with hopes of a state championship.
White River Junction came into the week in second at 6-4 and is looking to find its form again after losing two of its last three games. If they nab a playoff spot, they will have earned it.
Two games against Brattleboro, two against Lakes Region and the continuation of game where they’re losing to Manchester are all big challenges.
Lakes Region came into the week as losers of three of its last four and have a busy final week ahead of them. They still have two more games against rival Rutland, along with a handful of other contests.
The Lakers have been great offensively when they’re on the winning side, scoring in double figures in three of their four wins.
Bennington had a tough weekend, losing three of its four games to White River Junction and Brattleboro and now Post 13 is trying to cling to the final playoff spot.
Two games against rival county rival Manchester highlight an important final stretch for Bennington.
Bellows Falls came into the week, just a half game back of Bennington and have to be feeling good about a doubleheader sweep against rival Brattleboro on Saturday.
All of their games the rest of the way are against teams right around them in the standings, so the stakes are high.
Manchester Union Underground’s bats are rounding into form after a shaky start to the season. They plated seven runs in game two of their doubleheader with Rutland on Saturday and already scored five runs early in a suspended game with White River Junction.
With the bats coming around and tons of pitching depth, they could go on a run.
Rutland snapped a five-game skid over the weekend against Manchester and has a lot of games left on the schedule as it tries to claw back into the playoff chase.
Post 31 still has to play Brattleboro twice, but should be plenty competitive in a parity-filled South Division in the final week.