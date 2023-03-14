They won 1,055 games and 11 state championships in Vermont high school boys basketball. Meet Vermont’s Legends Club’s newest members: Dan Gandin, Jay Wilson and Dick Wilcox.
They will be going into the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Hall of Fame on May 12.
We should have known Gandin was destined for great things early. He took Chelsea all the way to the state championship game at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym in 1974, his first season as a head coach.
Maybe we should have seen the promise to be a great head coach even earlier for Jay Wilson. It was in 1971 when he was a player for Fair Haven and teammate Tim Gilbert was at the foul line for a critical shot late in the state title game at Patrick Gym.
Wilson stepped over and whispered something to Gilbert before he took the free throw. Exactly what he said might have been changed a smidge in the translation over five-plus decades but it was something like: “We’ll love you whether you make it or miss it.”
Swish. Fair Haven went on to deal Winooski a stunning upset and won the Division II state championship.
Is that a sign of a coach in waiting, or what?
This the small world of Vermont basketball where everyone has a connection: The earliest signals that Gandin and Wilson were headed for coaching greatness both played out on the same floor at UVM three years apart.
Then, there’s Dick Wilcox who once won 95 straight games at the helm of the Proctor Phantoms.
Wilcox will tell you that it was really “only” a 49-game winning streak but according to VPA records, the skein stretches all the way to 95.
Here’s what happened: The Phantoms had won 49 straight games and made the long trip to Wilmington to play a talented Twin Valley team.
The Phantoms lost.
Only according to the VPA, the game did not count because it was after the last date you were allowed to play a regular season game.
“We both were good teams and we wanted a tough game before going into the playoffs,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox’s reasoning was that the game was played and the Phantoms lost it so the streak was over at 49.
Officially, though, it grew all the way to 95.
Here is a look at each of these boys basketball coaches as they await their big night in May.
DAN GANDIN
Gandin guided the Red Devils all the way to that state title game in 1974 where they lost to Black River.
Rookie mistake: Gandin brought the wrong colored uniform to Patrick Gym and his team was a sight to behold as it played in the University of Vermont green and gold uniform tops.
Gandin coached three years at Chelsea, one at Williamstown and then landed at U-32 in East Montpelier.
It was at U-32 where he climbed to the top of the mountain — the very top. When he finished his career, he had won 632 games. Nobody has won more in Vermont high school basketball to this day.
While Gandin was winning those 632 games, his U-32 team also bagged four state championships.
Twinfield boys basketball coach Chris Hudson was at his side for many years as an assistant coach.
“I had the best seat in the house for 13 years. I learned so much, not just X’s and O’s but most important, the psychological part of coaching,” Hudson said. “When to get on a player. When to give him or her encouragement. How to challenge a team and make the team believe in one another. Dan was a master at that.
“People only saw the intensity he coached with. They did not see the behind the scenes of him communicating with his players and how much he cared for them.
“He built something at U-32 that was really special.
“To this day, I still use lot of what I learned from Dan — drills and plays.
“The man-to-man defense that we play is still a staple of what I do and will do moving forward. Dan Gandin is alive and well at Twinfield.
“I am so excited for him to receive this honor and I hope some day U-32 does the right thing and honors him with his name on the court that he built.
When Gandin arrived at U-32, Mike Macke was the girls basketball coach.
Gandin absorbed everything he could and it was Macke who taught Gandin the Pack Line Defense — a scheme that is a sagging man-to-man designed to protect the paint and take away dribble penetration.
Gandin deployed it with great success.
Each of the four state crowns is special, of course, but one stands out and not only because it came against neighboring rival Montpelier.
Dan’s mother Dolly had passed away during that year and he asked his father Allen to sit on the bench with him for the state championship game.
“That was unbelievable,” Gandin said.
Another of the state crowns came in a dramatic finish, 58-56 against Milton.
“U-32 fans jumped down a level and broke the bleachers,” Gandin said of the post game excitement.
Gandin subscribed to the saying that basketball players are made in the summer. He established a clinic and had a summer league for all of the schools that fed into U-32.
Coaches like Burlington’s Matt Johnson and Hazen’s Aaron Hill had teams in the league.
Gandin graduated from Plymouth State where he played basketball for two years.
While coaching at Williamstown he learned of the opening at U-32 for a Health teacher and basketball coach. His resume also had a year of helping out the legendary coach Ron Brown at Blue Mountain Union.
But when he arrived at U-32, he was home. It was here where he would coach most of his 889 games.
He wound up with a record of 632-257. There were a Vermont record 16 Finals Fours and seven 20-win seasons.
He is retired and living in Leland, North Carolina but he will be back in Vermont for his induction ceremony and a round of golf in Bradford with his brother Greg.
He will return again for deer camp in Topsham in October.
There still a lot of Vermont in the state’s all-time winningest basketball coach.
DICK WILCOX
That 95-game winning streak from 2005 through 2010 is only part of the glory that Wilcox helped bring to Proctor.
His teams won 200 games against just 68 losses. The Phantoms won five state crowns under him and made seven Final Four appearances at Barre Auditorium.
All of the state championships were special, of course, but Wilcox thought the one in 2006 was a little different.
“We had mainly sophomores and they came out of nowhere. They rose up and that was unique,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox was also at the right hand of Chris Hughes when the Phantoms won the state championship in 2000. Hughes knew that he had a special resource in his assistant.
“He was extremely well prepared and paid attention to detail,” Hughes said.
“He saw things in a special way and when he taught it, the players really got it.
“He was a defensive-minded coach.
“He and (assistant coach) Brian Finnegan worked so well together.”
Hughes said Wilcox was especially adept at getting his players to take pride in the parts of the game that were not necessarily the glory components, things like setting screens, playing hard-nosed defense, boxing out and rebounding.
There was one connecting facet to all five state crowns.
“I was strictly man-to-man and that never changed,” Wilcox said.
“We did have something called Iowa that was essentially a zone but it was just to have something ready, something in our back pocket.”
Barre Auditorium, the scene for the Final Four, became a second home for Wilcox and the Phantoms.
“It got to be routine at some point,” Wilcox said.
“But every trip you made, you were still nervous.
“We would drive around back and go in the players’ entrance. Then, we would go up to the floor and look around.”
The top player at Proctor, during his time, he felt, was Scott Allenby who scored 1,386 career points.
Wilcox has not been able to enjoy his honor in the way that he would have been able to. He lost his wife Jody less than a month ago.
She also became a beloved person in the Proctor community and treasured all of the Phantoms’ success as much as anyone.
JAY WILSON
Wilson guided Mill River to state championships in 1982 and 1989.
Like Gandin and Wilcox, he can point to one of them as being unique.
The one in 1982 was not only Mill River’s first state title, but the opponent in the state championship game was Rutland County rival Fair Haven, the place where Wilson and his teammates won that state crown in 1971.
“Playing Fair Haven, there is a dynamic there. That just does not go away,” Wilson said.
The 1982 and 1989 title teams played the same brand of basketball.
“We kind of stressed the same things with both teams — team play, team offense and team defense. We didn’t change our philosophy that much.”
One thing that Wilson relished while he coached Mill River was the fan support.
“The fan base was unbelievable,” he said, noting he is always amazed at the number of fans in a picture when John Seaver and Paul Doaner were celebrating with the state championship hardware in 1982 after beating Fair Haven 61-53.
“What makes Jay such a great coach is his ability to connect with players and truly teach the game,” Seaver said.
“He made every kid he coached and taught a better player and a better person.
“He had a profound impact on my life and I’m honored to call him my Coach.”
The 1989 crown was achieved by beating Windsor 82-69 in the championship game. First, though, the Minutemen had to grind out a 58-48 victory over Gandin’s U-32 team in the semifinals.
Wilson graduated from the University of Maine with a double major in Mathematics and Physical Education.
“The double major served me well,” Wilson said after enjoying a long career of teaching math and coaching basketball.
His Minutemen won 223 games.
Even today, he is involved in coaching. He is an assistant coach under his son Kyle Wilson with the Fair Haven Union High School girls varsity basketball team. He also served as his son Chad’s assistant when Chad was at the helm of the Proctor varsity boys soccer team.
He is looking forward to the night in May when he gets to be inducted with Gandin and Wilcox.
“I coached against Dan several times and I really respect what he did. And Dick had an amazing run at Proctor,” Wilson said.
Gandin, Wilcox and Wilson are connected by victories, state titles and a love of the game. They loved the aura of Barre Auditorium and matching wits with other coaches. They cherished their relationships with players and helping them to grow into better people.
They loved the practices just as much as well as game planning for that next opponent.
Memories of all of those things will come cascading over them on May 12 as they listen to one another’s speech.
