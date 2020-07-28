CASTLETON — Two leagues in which Castleton University’s athletics programs compete – the Little East Conference and New England Hockey Conference –each announced the cancellations of fall-semester conference competitions Tuesday morning.
The LEC, which features eight Castleton programs during the fall season and four in the winter season, saw its Presidents Council vote unanimously to shelve conference competition for the fall semester. The NEHC, where Castleton’s men’s and women’s hockey programs compete, along with rival Norwich, has also pushed the entirety of its conference slate until at least January 2021.
The Castleton teams impacted by the LEC’s announcement are men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s golf, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s track and field.
Despite the announcements to cancel conference play, both leagues are encouraging institutional autonomy in regards to scheduling non-conference games during the semester.
Men’s golf and women’s tennis will see their LEC seasons moved to the spring to coincide with the NCAA Championships for their respective sports. The conference is re-working the schedules for these sports to accommodate the change.
The league is also re-working the men’s and women’s basketball schedules to begin in January.
“We are still hopeful that our fall student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with a very limited schedule this year,” said Castleton Associate Dean of Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson, in a school press release. “As always, we will continue to work within local, state and federal guidelines and recommendations to ensure the safest possible environment for our student-athletes.”
The LEC said that member institutions may seek to participate in intercollegiate competition and on-campus training activities if it chooses to do so during the Fall 2020 semester, in accordance with current health and safety guidelines and NCAA Division III rules.
“This difficult decision, one we know is heart-breaking for our student-athletes, was arrived at following months of weekly planning meetings by the LEC Athletic Directors Council, which sought to find a path that led to a full return of intercollegiate competition that was safe for each member of our campus communities,” the LEC said.
“This was done in consultation with state and institution health officials and epidemiologists, the LEC athletic trainers, numerous campus task forces and working groups, and in consideration of recommended health and safety guidelines from the CDC and NCAA.”
The conference and its athletic directors will also explore what opportunities may be available to conduct fall sports regular seasons and championships during the Spring 2021 semester as they continue to monitor the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.
The NEHC has a similar understanding about institutional autonomy.
“The goal of this resolution is to provide each member institution with flexibility as it pertains to the fall semester portion of their schedule,” the NEHC said. “Each member institution will provide its own update on the status of athletics, and specifically ice hockey, at their institution.”
The NEHC is working through conference schedule models with member administrators and coaches that will maximize participation opportunities for all of the league’s student-athletes for contests occurring after Jan. 1.
