LEBANON , N.H. — Fair Haven's Joey Gannon and Lebanon's Mason Adams had their own weekend version of March Madness.
Gannon helped the Slaters to the Division II state championship in boys basketball on Saturday, the same day that Adams scored two goals in an overtime New Hampshire hockey playoff loss against Keene.
They didn't have time to sleep in Sunday morning. They had a commitment to get up and attend an early morning function at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire for all of the football players selected to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star game in August between the top 2020 football graduates.
Adams scored his goals with a prosthetic arm.
Born without a left hand and forearm, Adams is a three-sport varsity athlete. The offensive lineman for Lebanon High also plays hockey for Lebanon/Stevens/Mount Royal and is a left fielder for Lebanon in baseball.
You can't find a story that is more the essence of the Maple Sugar Bowl than Mason's. He is a Shriners Hospital patient playing in a game that raises money for the Shriners hospitals. The second oldest Shrine game in the country, the Maple Sugar Bowl has raised more than $4,500,000 in its 66 years for the Springfield (Massachusetts) Shriners Hospital, the Montreal Shriners Hospital and the Boston Burns Institute.
Adams wears a prosthetic molded to his left arm.
He more than holds his own on the ice as is indicated by his performance on Saturday against the Blackbirds.
His selection to the Maple Sugar Bowl speaks to his talent on the football field.
Shrine patients are selected each year to be the King and Queen of the Maple Sugar Bowl. Adams was the King when he was nine years old and that planted the seed. He has dreamed of playing in the all-star game ever since.
"Something I always wanted to do was play in this game," Adams told the audience of players, coaches, patents and Shriners on Sunday.
It was a surreal day when the letter arrived notifying him of his selection.
"I was pretty speechless," Adams said. "My football coach's wife was at the house when the letter came. She was jumping for joy. She knows my family very well."
Adams knows he has an important role by being a Shrine patient playing in a game that is instrumental to the Shriners' mission of providing state-of-the-art care at no cost to children.
Adams has had his own role models. One of the most recognizable is Jim Abbott. Born without a right hand, Abbott had a 10-year major league baseball career as a pitcher.
Now, Adams finds himself as a role model. If past accomplishments tell us anything, he will perform in that capacity admirably.
The Vermont Players
Rutland's Ethan Coarse, Matt Creed, Luke Ragosta and Malik Hendrickson; Poultney's Caden Capman and Jacob DeBonis; Springfield's Brady Clark; Fair Haven's Dylan Lee and Joey Gannon; U-32's Carter Pelzel; St. Johnsbury's Trey Alercio, Caleb Anderson, Nick Guckin, and Hunter Palmieri; North Country's Sam Austin; South Burlington's Brett Bolhlmann; BFA-Fairfax's Noah Brock; Middlebury's Tyler Buxton; Essex's Seth Carney; Colchester's Russell Chase; Bellows Falls' Dylan Clark and Hunter Smith; Brattleboro's Jem Cohen, Chris Frost and Tyler Millerick, Hartford's Dakota Chapman, Kyle Hamilton and Andrew Lucke; CVU's Zachary Gamelin and Clayton Thorpe; BFA-St. Albans' Dominic Liscinsky, CJ McAllister and Nick Voyer; Burr and Burton Academy's Joey McCoy, Logan Morgan, John Morgantini and Ethan Simonds and Windsor's Caleb Meagher.
Family affair
Poultney's Caden Capman will be a third generation Maple Sugar Bowl player when he goes onto the field on Aug.1 in his Vermont uniform.
His father Chris Capman played in the 1992 Maple Sugar Bowl and his grandfather Dave Capman in the 1965 game.
Caden has been thinking about playing in the summer classic since he had been a ball boy for a couple of Maple Sugar Bowls years ago.
This year's Vermont team brings another three-generation family to the game. Middlebury running back Tyler Buxton will play this year. His father Cory Buxton played in the 1991 game and grandfather Steve Buxton in the 1969 contest.
Another family connection has Vermont head coach Rich Alercio with his own son Trey Alercio as one of the quarterbacks on this year's team.
Springfield's Brady Clark and Bellows Falls' Dylan Clark are cousins. They played together for three seasons at Bellows Falls and then played against one another this past season with Brady having transferred to Springfield.
"It's a great feeling being able to play with him after playing against him," Brady said.
Brady, who provided plenty of thump in the Springfield baseball lineup last spring, will be off to Division II St. Michael's College to play baseball.
"I like all my sports but baseball is my favorite," he said.
Burr and Burton Academy's Joey McCoy and Hartford's Kyle Hamilton are following their older brothers into their college programs.
Joey will join Jay McCoy on the Hobart roster and Kyle will suit up with Tyler Hamilton as they try to resurrect the Bates College program.
Kyle said Tyler has had a great experience at Bates and he is also sold on second-year coach Malik Hall.
"The new coach has a lot of energy," Kyle said. "He made me feel like I was his top recruit."
Kyle said he will likely be in the defensive line at Bates but fullback and a blocking tight end have also been mentioned as possibilities.
Kyle and Tyler will be workout partners this summer following the regimen given to them by the Bates coaches.
"We are competitive in the weight room. We will be making each other better," Kyle said.
McCoy liked the approach of Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall. His possible units with the Statesmen are receiver or safety.
If he goes to safety he would be in the secondary with his brother.
Poultney's Jacob DeBonis follows uncle Kevin DeBonis into the Shrine Game. Kevin also wore the Poultney helmet.
"He told me what a great experience the game is and what an honor it is to play in it," said Jacob, a center and defensive end.
Dominic Liscinsky will be representing BFA-St. Albans in the game. His father Rob wore the Mount St. Joseph helmet in the 1983 Shrine Bowl and his uncle Joe Liscinsky represented MSJ played in the 1987 game before playing football for St. Lawrence.
Game planning
Alercio said he plans to use all four quarterbacks - son Trey, McCoy, Brattleboro's Tyler Millerick and Capman.
"They won't get equal reps but we will have offensive packages for each of them," coach Alercio said.
He said Capman will likely start in the defensive backfield.
"That's where I would rather play," Capman said.
"We have a lot of speed. Our receivers are special," Alercio said.
NOTES: New Hampshire Shrine Athletic Director Gary Mayo assured the parents that the Shriners do not "have their "heads in the sand" when it comes to the Coronavirus and everything will be done to a assure a safe camp at Castleton University. ... Players from both teams report to camp on July 26 and the game is Aug. 1 at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium. ... Rutland's Jack Healey of Catamount Radio and the Northeast Sport Network, will be the Grand Marshal for the pregame parade. Healey is the longtime voice of the Shrine Football Radio Network. ... Rutland lineman Matt Creed has not made his college selection but said his top choice at the time is WPI where he would play football and major in Business Analytics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.