It took a few innings for Manchester’s bats to get a spark against Rutland Tuesday night, but when they did, the flame was burning hot.
Manchester used a strong late surge to pull away from Rutland 15-4 in Vermont Summer League Baseball play.
The big damage of Tuesday’s game came in the sixth and seventh innings for Manchester.
Taking a three-run lead heading into the penultimate inning, they made the Rutland bullpen pay for some pitches left over the plate.
After Manchester catcher Will Addington led off the sixth with a single, Rutland reliever Justin Aker had to come out of the game with an injury to his pitching arm. Ethan Blow had the tough task of coming into the game with little warm-up and the heart of Manchester’s potent lineup on tap.
Blow started his outing by hitting third baseman John Morgantini with a pitch and walking shortstop Ethan Senecal.
Jack Lane promptly plated Addington with a single and Trevor Greene scored Morgantini and Senecal on another base knock.
By the end of the half inning, Manchester’s lead ballooned to nine runs.
Manchester had similar success in its last at-bats scoring another six runs, aided by a few Rutland errors, along with a pair of clutch hits by the bottom of the order.
While defense played a role in Rutland downfall late, coach Mike Howe has seen a ton of improvement in that aspect of his team’s play. Coming from last week’s opening loss to Lakes Region, where the team made eight errors, it’s clear Rutland looks a lot crisper with the leather.
“We have some guys who are seeing their first experience (at this level),” Howe said. “It’s a tough spot and nervous spot. Overall, we played pretty well. There were a couple unlucky breaks that hurt us.”
The first few innings of Tuesday’s game flew by as Manchester starting pitcher Jack Lane, an Arlington alumnus who plays for Castleton, and Rutland starter Griff Briggs, who will attend Arlington this fall, matched each other pitch for pitch.
Briggs came in confident, having no-hit Bennington last week on the road. That confidence carried over as he handled a tough Manchester lineup filled with kids he’s used to playing with in the Northshire.
“(Griff) is a competitor. He wants to force the batters to hit his best stuff, which I love as a coach,” Howe said. “I thought he pitched a great game. He could have gone longer, but we have a long week of games.”
Briggs hadn’t allowed any hits heading the fourth inning, where he finally ran into trouble. Coleman Reece’s lead-off single eventually led to Manchester’s first run on a Morgantini run batted in and two more runs came across on sacrifice flies by Senecal and Lane.
Lane looked sharp for Manchester all night long on the bump. The only inning to give him trouble was the sixth.
Jonah Boyea singled and Braden Carleton doubled to put Rutland in business. An error and a walk later, Josh Beayon knocked in two with hard hit single. Briggs also had a RBI in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
“I talk to them all the time about staying aggressive and hitting strikes,” Howe said. “We try not to fall behind in the count and we took advantage of some opportunities. In that inning, we had some really good at-bats and those wear a pitcher down.”
Beayon was the only Rutland player with multiple hits, as he also cranked a triple in the fourth inning. It looked like Rutland would score its first run there, but a beautiful relay and close play at the plate got Aker out.
Rutland drops to 1-3 and travels to White River Junction Wednesday for a matchup at Maxfield Sports Complex.
