After a large purse increase the 60th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road has the American-Canadian Tour Late Model community buzzing.
More than $103,000 will be up for grabs across the 26-car starting field during Sunday's 60th edition of the race.
The action starts Saturday with Milk Bowl Qualifying Day when each driver races the track alone, instead of the customary 8- or 10-car heat race format. Two laps for each driver determines the starting field for three "Triple-50" heat races. The driver with the fastest time will earn the pole position for Sunday’s big dance, while second-fastest racer will secure the outside pole. Officials will award $1,000 to the pole-sitter and $500 to the No. 2 driver in qualifying.
Swiftly moving into the three 50-lap heat races, $1,000 will go to the winner of each showdown. The top-10 finishers in each heat will also collect cash bonuses as the starting lineup is set for Sunday’s three-segment extravaganza.
By Sunday morning, one lucky driver could walk through the pit gates with $2,000 in their pockets. If that same driver proceeds to lead every lap in segment one, they would park their car in the pits with $4,500 in the bank.
Along with the $100-per-lap purse split between the top three leaders of each lap, a $12,000 winner's check awaits to top racer in Victory Lane. If the winner prevails in all three segments to earn a perfect score of three points, they would receive a $10,000 bonus. A victorious 4- or 5-point win is worth a $5,000 bonus. If all the pieces fall together, the winner of Sunday’s race could walk away with over $25,000 in cash prizes.
Friday’s Pro All Stars Series race includes the PASS Super Late Model 150 plus the New England Supermodified Series, PASS Modifieds and White Mountain Motorsports Park’s Mini Late Models.
Saturday's slate will include Mini Milk Bowl segment one for the Flying Tigers and Street Stocks plus full Mini Milk Bowls for the White Mountain Motorsports Park Strictly Stock Minis and Kids Division. Saturday night will feature the Thunder Road Go-Karts on the infield along with music by the band Vinyl Spell and Bonfire in the Turn Three and new VIP Parking Areas.
