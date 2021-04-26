The Norwich University women’s lacrosse team came up short in its bid to move on in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament, suffering a 15-8 loss to Lasell in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Lasers won their fifth straight game and improve to 6-1, while Norwich completes its season at 2-6. Lasell moves on to the semifinals and will host third-seeded Johnson & Wales University on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Grellier Field. The Wildcats (5-3) advanced to the semifinals with a 24-7 victory over No. 6 Saint Joseph (Conn.).
The Lasers rolled to a 23-6 victory over Norwich during regular-season acton March 20. The Cadets were playing without one of their top scorers in the rematch, but they built a 3-1 lead following goals from senior Emily Schromm, sophomore Allison Sturgeon and senior Kathryn Preul.
Lasell responded with three straight goals of its own, thanks to strong shots by Sydney Brady and Jordan McComb. The dynamic duo wound up accounting for 13 of their team’s 15 goals. Sturgeon notched her second goal of the game to knot the score at 4 midway through the first half. The Lasers ran the table to end the period with a 7-4 lead.
The Cadet shooters were zeroed in on target and efficient on offense early in the game, hitting the mark on all of their shots and scoring four times on seven shots in the opening frame.
The teams went back and forth at the start of the second half, scoring two goals apiece. Sturgeon scored the fourth of her career-high five goals to close the gap to 9-7. Lasell tightened up defensively and allowed just one more goal the rest of the way.
Brady sealed the victory by tallying the final four goals, including three while playing with a player advantage. Norwich attempted to aggressively cause turnovers to regain possession at the end, but the Cadets picked up a few penalties as a result.
Schromm was a big contributor for Norwich while scoring two goals, winning seven ground balls, forcing four turnovers and winning three draw controls. She finishes her Norwich career with 110 points (78 goals, 31 assists). She ranks among the program’s top-10 all-time leaders in assists, ground balls, caused turnovers and draw controls.
Goalie Morgan Choquet made seven saves to earn the win between the pipes for the Lasers, while senior Sydney Rocheville made 14 saves for the Cadets. Rocheville stopped six free position attempts.
TRACK & FIELD
Folland leads CU
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the St. Lawrence Invitational Saturday.
For the women, Gwyn Tatton won the javelin in a landslide with her mark of 34.27 meters. Mariah Jollie won the hammer throw with a personal best 39.16.
Lauren Folland, who broke the program record in the shot put last weekend, took third in the event with a mark of 10.96 meters.
Shay Lawrence won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.40, a personal best. As a team, the Spartans placed fourth with 66 points.
On the men’s side, David Harvey was the sole competitor in the 110 meter hurdles, posting a time of 16.44, a new personal best.
Freshmen Jack McQuade and Wayne Alexander led the way for Castleton in the 100 and 200 meters respectively.Alexander also competed in the 400 meters and placed third.
Joseph Ouimet placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 2.90.
Castleton placed fourth in the meet with 30 points — St. Lawrence claimed the victory.
SOFTBALL
Castleton 10, RIC 4
RIC 7, Castleton 4
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Spartans earned a split Saturday against Rhode Island College.
Jamie Boyle and Miranda Fish highlighted the victory, both going 3-for-4 at the plate. Eight different Spartans registered a hit in the opener. Castleton (11-7) scored seven runs across the last three innings of the first game and Katie Gallagher picked up a win in relief, her fourth victory of the year. Allie Almond went 3-for-4 for the Spartans in the 7-4 loss. Machaila Arjavich drove in two runs.
Boyle was named Little East Conference Player of the Week on Monday and Gallagher was named Rookie of the Week.
BASEBALL
Spartans drop two
CASTLETON — Dropping its fourth straight, the Castleton University baseball fell to Rhode Island College, 12-2 and 9-2 in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Spartan Field.
Reece de Castro and Jarrett Williams had two hits in the opening loss and Armando Cardenas had three hits in the second game for Castleton.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 2, RIC 0
CASTLETON — Propelled by two second-half goals, the Castleton University women’s soccer team defeated Rhode Island College 2-0 in a Little East Conference (LEC) contest Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Julia Carone had one goal and the other was an own goal. Alex Benfatti made eight saves for the Spartans (3-1).
The Castleton men also played Rhode Island College, playing in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Spartans lost 5-0.
MEN’S LACROSSE
West Conn 27, Castleton 7
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team fell to Western Connecticut State on Saturday, 27-7.
Chris LaBonte and Hunter Sarro had three goals apiece for the Spartans (0-9).
The Castleton women hosted Western Connecticut at Dave Wolk Stadium and lost 20-3 on Senior Day.
Kimberly McCarthy had two goals for Castleton. Aubra Linn had a goal and an assist.
The Spartans finish the regular season 3-8 and will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament.
